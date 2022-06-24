This combination of Friday, June 24, 2022, photos taken outside the Supreme Court in Washington shows abortion-rights activists protesting following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, at left, and anti-abortion activists celebrating following Supreme Court's decision, at right. The Supreme Court has ended the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The 1972 landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteed a woman’s right to abortion across the country. The June 24 split decision overturns that decision.
Dr. David Burkons, who owns three of Ohio’s six abortion clinics, said that while nothing changes immediately, he believes that Ohio’s heartbeat bill will take effect in the near future.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced in a June 24 tweet that he had filed a motion in federal court to "dissolve the injunction against Ohio's Heartbeat Law."
BREAKING: We filed a motion in federal court moments ago to dissolve the injunction against Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, which had been based on the the now-overruled precedents of Roe and Casey. pic.twitter.com/4TTYv8jeU2
Immediately after the decision was announced on June 24, he began counseling his patients that their time to decide might be limited by Ohio’s fetal heartbeat bill, which is on the books as an Ohio law but has been barred from taking effect by Roe v. Wade.
“Abortion is still illegal in Ohio, the same way it was yesterday, under the same parameters, the most likely thing that’s going to happen first, is the so called heartbeat bill, which essentially would stop abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy is the law in Ohio, but it is stayed by a federal court,” Burkons told the Cleveland Jewish News June 24.
He said that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has said he would petition to have that stay removed, and that might take three to four weeks.
“We’re still open … we’re not doing anything differently than we would yesterday,” Burkons said.
Burkons said an immediate effect of the change might be on women who are currently considering their options.
“I think a lot of women who might ultimately decide not to have an abortion are going to feel forced to have one just because they can’t take the chance that they decide they want one and it won’t be available,” he said.
Burkons, whose clinics are in Shaker Heights, Cuyahoga Falls and Toledo, was in college when Roe v. Wade was decided and remembers the illegal abortions of the 1960s.
He predicted that women will find ways to end pregnancies using medication obtained on the internet to have medical abortions.
“Many of the people are going to be taking the pill, when they’re further along,” he said.
“They’re going to be having all kinds of bleeding problems in the emergency room. I think it’s going to be a calamity, but it is what it is. And I think women are going to have surgeries and they don’t need … I’m not predicting that there’s going to be thousands of deaths or anything, but there are going to be some, because a very, very safe procedure is going to be made into a much less safe procedure, because they’re not going to be the guidelines available anymore.”
State Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, said there are two so-called trigger bans pending in committee in Ohio’s Legislature, one in the House and one in the Senate.
Those trigger bans would ban abortion in Ohio, he said.
“This is a deeply personal attack on privacy, on women on choice on freedom, on health,” Weinstein told the CJN June 24. “It’s extreme. It’s a massive, big government overreach into our personal lives and liberties. And I will not stand for it.”
A day before the decision was announced, state Rep. Dave Leland, D-Columbus, told the CJN, that voters have options.
“The most important point is that people are not powerless in this,” he said. “People can elect the kind of people to the Ohio General Assembly that won’t pass legislation like this, if that’s what they want to do. This is not something that’s preordained. …We can still we still control our own democracy.”
Rabbi Sharon Mars, senior rabbi of Temple Israel in Columbus, told the CJN June 24 she was “devastated as a woman, but also as a Jew and an American citizen.
“Because the future is now so uncertain. For so many people in America, a huge portion of people will be affected by this, as I understand it, and most dire for people of color. But as a Jew, you know, abortion bans are against Judaism, which allows abortions and even requires them when a pregnant person’s physical or mental health is at stake.”
For Mars, senior rabbi of Temple Israel, a Reform temple in Columbus, abortion became a personal issue when she was 30 and living in Jerusalem. Two years after she was married, she had a planned and wanted pregnancy, she previously told the CJN.
Mars was told in her sixth month of pregnancy that her fetus would not be able to live because of a rare kidney disorder. The information was given to her just before Passover. All of her doctors went on vacation for two weeks and following an agonizing and thoughtful process, she underwent an induced labor and had a stillborn at 22-plus weeks, she said.
“And so, this restricts our First Amendment right for to freedom of religion, without government interference,” Mars said. “And it is also so far-reaching that I don’t know that most Americans, including myself, understand the vast reach of the decision. … So it’s really, for me, the beginning of a huge battle. And one which I feel as an American, I just feel adamant that we show up and stand up for this dismissing – not only women have an end, divesting us of a voice in our own health care. But also, this is going to be something that affects generations. And as a Jew, I can only think that we’re not supposed to be doing anything that diminishes the divine image in the world. And this is to me a ruling that diminishes G-d’s creation.”