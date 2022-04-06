J Street Cleveland hosted a virtual program March 27, “A Special Briefing: Israel in the Russian-Ukrainian War,” where J Street’s Israel director Nadav Tamir and former Knesset member and Russian policy expert Ksenia Svetlova discussed Israel’s role as mediator in the war in Ukraine.
Svetlova said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet is working to mediate between the countries because he believes he can save lives by doing so. This is obvious, in part, by his willingness as an Orthodox Jew to travel on Shabbat, she said. Svetlova also said Bennet might have wanted to use the meeting to urge Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the Iranian nuclear deal.
For Putin’s part, she said he is likely working with Israel as a way to get through to President Joe Biden. Putin believes America is “running the show” in terms of the international response to the war, but is not able to talk directly with Biden, Svetlova said.
Meanwhile, she addressed the fact that Russian oligarchs are escaping to Israel and that the country did not implement sanctions against them. First, Israel does not have anti-money laundering laws similar to what the United States has, Svetlova said. As for Israel allowing oligarchs to immigrate, “They are Jews,” she said. “What can you do?” Furthermore, Israelis believe the oligarchs have special power over Putin and that they could get him to change his mind about Ukraine and other important issues, she said.
Digging deeper into Putin’s reasoning, Svetlova told attendees that the war has to do with Putin’s desire to prove that Russia is the only power in Europe. While the war continues on, with Putin not able to capture a major city in Ukraine, his old-style army has the ability to keep replacing troops as evidenced by his bringing in new troops from the east. Ukraine has no such options, she said.
As far as peace talks, Svetlova said first Russia must stop its attack.
“First you must have a cease-fire, then you can talk,” she said.