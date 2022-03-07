The Rustic Grill at StoneWater will offer a seder dinner for dine-in or curbside carryout on April 15.
This is the fifth year The Rustic Grill will host a seder dinner.
“It’s the only holiday that I know of, other than Thanksgiving, that’s truly centered on the food,” Kathryn Neidus, executive chef at Rustic Grill, said in a news release. “We put a lot of weight on keeping the seder dinner symbolisms and traditions intact.”
The menu includes matzo and charoset, gefilte fish with beet horseradish, and hardboiled egg with salt and warm water for the first course; matzo ball soup as the second course. Family-style dinners will feature roasted airline chicken breast, slow roasted beef brisket with au jus, roasted baby carrots and grilled asparagus medley and toasted herb fingerling potatoes. Dessert includes lemon meringue bars, coconut bars and chocolate dipped macaroons.
A traditional seder plate will also be available for $16, and features parsley, horseradish, charoset, lettuce, shank bone and roasted egg. Grandma’s chopped liver, which is $6 for eight ounces, includes the chopped liver, onions and hard boiled eggs. Side salads are $6 per salad, and include mixed greens, mozzarella, cucumbers, tomatoes and your choice of dressing.
“So much goes into preparing for a seder and entertaining,” Whitney Neidus, events director, said in the release. “It is a lot of responsibility and prep for people so our hope is people can join us a the restaurant or enjoy our seder dinner catering at their own homes, enjoy the meal and that we live up to their family’s tradition and not worry about cleaning after the meal is done.”
Dine-in reservations are available from 5 to 9 p.m., and are required. Carry-out is available all day, but can be accommodated on other dates and times. The cost is $50 per adult and $20 per child and 12 and under. The full dinner menu is also available.
For reservations, call Whitney Neidus at 440-461-4653, ext. 232 or email her at wneidus@stonewatergolf.com. Private observance is available on a first-come, first-service basis.
To place carry-out orders, call or email Stephanie Gaspar at 440-461-4653, ext. 224 or sgaspar@stonewatergolf.com.
All carry-out orders and dine-in reservations are required by April 11.