Former Cleveland Browns coach Sam Rutigliano recently celebrated his 90th birthday at an event, where former Cleveland Browns NFL legend and Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome and Aurora High School head football coach Bob Mihalik were honored with the 2021 Steve Friedman Coach of the Year award.
Debbie Friedman presented the honors in memory of her husband, Steve, who collapsed and died of a heart attack at his office on Nov. 8, 2019. He was 63.
Friedman was the owner of Friedman Auto Sales in Bedford Heights and formerly the operator of Friedman Buick Co. in Mayfield Heights.
Rutigliano, who grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., was the coach of the Cleveland Browns in the years known as the “Kardiac Kids.” He led the Browns to the AFC Central Division Championship in 1980.
Founded by Rutigliano and Dr. Gregory Collins in 2009, Coach Sam’s Scholars’ mission is to provide intensive literacy intervention, integrated with health and fitness and personal development, through after-school programming in at-risk communities in Cleveland. Rutigliano’s Scholars Aiming Higher program empowers second and third graders to improve academic performances and aims to create a brighter future, according to Coach Sam’s Scholars’ website.
The Aiming Higher literacy component is designed with best practices that foster “deep learning,” equipping young scholars with the reading ability to learn skills needed in fourth grade and beyond, the website said.
To donate to Coach Sam’s Scholars, visit bit.ly/growcss. For more information, visit innercirclefoundation.org.