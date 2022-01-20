Ryan Levine will succeed Abbie Pappas as the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Young Leadership Division’s board chair, according to a Jan. 19 news release.
YLD connects Jewish young adults ages 22 to 45 to each other and the community through social, volunteer, leadership and philanthropic activities, the release stated.
Levine, 34, is a certified public accountant and director of financial analysis at Creekside Financial Advisors in Pepper Pike. He previously served as YLD campaign chair and YLD business networking co-chair. Levine serves on Federation’s properties committee and is a big brother with Bellefaire JCB’s Jewish Big Brother Big Sisters program. He is an alumnus of University of Maryland in College Park and lives in Beachwood with his wife, Arica, and dog, Penny.
“I am honored to serve Federation’s Young Leadership Division in this capacity and look forward to collaborating with a terrific group of individuals that make up our YLD board to create interesting programs and initiatives that engage the diverse next generation of Jewish Cleveland leaders,” Levine said in the release. “I want to thank my predecessor, Abbie, for leading our YLD community during an unprecedented year. I’m excited to see what 2022 has in store.”
YLD also announced the addition of seven members to its board, which has 39 members: Jason Brown of Shaker Heights, Allison Gross of Beachwood, Rabbi Doovie Jacoby of University Heights, Liz Kershner of Beachwood, Jillian Nataupsky of Hudson, Roee Perry of Pepper Pike, and Stefanie Shoag of Beachwood.
For more information about YLD, contact Leah Markowicz at lmarkowicz@jcfcleve.org or 216-593-2905, or visit jewishcleveland.org/yld.