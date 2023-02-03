For almost 54 years, S & S Dinette Center in Cleveland Heights has served the community with a personal touch as it filled the need for a specialty dinette store. Now, the family-owned business is offering sales on its already discounted inventory as it prepares to shut its doors.
Sidney and Sis Klein opened the business on Severance Circle and Taylor Road in August 1969, before shortly moving to its current location at 3945 Mayfield Road and eventually taking over the entire building at the corner of Mayfield and Noble roads.
“He was changing what he was going to do, and he had some friends in the furniture business (that) said the upcoming thing was going to be specialty,” Stan Klein told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 13 about his father who started the business. “And he asked what was the hardest and worst part of the furniture store, and they said dinettes. And he said, ‘That’s what I’m going to do.’”
He explained that at the time, many furniture stores were selling mattresses and sofas because they were easy to show and sell, but dinettes were a different story.
“They didn’t really have much, and they didn’t really want to show a lot because they didn’t (want to) make the least amount of money for the time and labor,” said Stan Klein, a resident of South Euclid. “So, it was something that an individual that didn’t mind and liked (it) could do.”
Sidney Klein died in 1976, but the family continued to run the store. Stan’s wife, Suzann, joining the business and their children and grandchildren helped out over the years.
At the start, S & S custom made everything to fit the style and size of the customer’s needs and tried selling wall plaques and hanging lights for a time, but primarily has focused on dinettes and stools.
“The biggest goal was to be able to see people, have something to do and help people,” Stan Klein said. “And that’s where most of the effort went.”
With health concerns and Stan Klein recently celebrating his 80th birthday, Suzann Klein said they decided to close the store and start enjoying their lives. The store has also struggled to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and to compete with big box stores and online retailers.
“It was tough,” Suzann Klein told the CJN. “I don’t think we’ve ever made back that four months (when the store was closed). That was a real killer.”
While the Kleins enjoyed meeting and serving the community through their business, they’ve also valued helping people during their time off as well, including donations to various causes and organizations.
With its location in Cleveland Heights and their traditional and Conservative Jewish upbringings, she said the Jewish community has been a big part of the business.
As the store prepares to close, it is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and by appointment by calling 216-780-2536.
After many good years serving the community, Suzann Klein said it was a tough decision to close the store.
“This has been such a big part of his life,” she said. “We’ve enjoyed serving everybody.”