Safer Heights and the Ohio Student Association are planning a community march at 3 and a car protest at 3:30 p.m. June 14 at the intersection of Coventry and Mayfield roads in Cleveland Heights. That will be followed by speeches from community members from Cleveland Heights and University Heights who have been affected by police brutality and injustice.
The march will start at Coventry Peace Park at 2843 Washington Blvd. in Cleveland Heights. It will go down Coventry Road to Mayfield Road, then Superior Road and Euclid Heights Boulevard back to Coventry Peace Park.
“Across the country, people are rising up to demand justice for Black lives lost to police violence,” according to a news release from the organizations. “Our community is not exempt from racially motivated violence at the hands of police. We call on the Cleveland Heights community to march in solidarity with Black residents in demanding accountability from our own police department and city council. We are showing up to say, in the face of racist policing and brutality, that Black lives matter. Together, we are powerful and we can create a safer, more just city for all of us.
Safer Heights is a collective of Cleveland Heights community members led by young Black residents, who were inspired by the 2020 black uprisings across the country and the world.
Ohio Student Association is a statewide organization led by young people in Ohio, working together in an intergenerational movement for racial, social, economic and educational justice.