“Sally Priesand Paves the Way,” an exhibit from The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of The American Jewish Archives in Cincinnati is available online for anyone to experience, according to a news release. The virtual tour includes primary sources, photographs with context and inspirational quotes.

The in-person exhibit about the 50th anniversary of women in the rabbinate, highlights Priesand, who grew up in Cleveland and became the first female rabbi in North America in 1972.

Preisand, 75, told the Cleveland Jewish News in May, “When you’re the first at something, there are a lot of things to take under consideration. I made a lot of decisions in my life in the early days on what was best for women in the rabbinate, not necessarily what was best for me. … I was quite well aware that everyone was judging the concept of women in the rabbinate by me, and what I did and how I did it.”

Priesand attended the former Beth Am Congregation in Cleveland Heights before her family moved to the west side, where she attended Beth Israel-The West Temple.

“We believe that the AJA now contains the world’s largest collection of primary source material on the history of women in the rabbinate,” said Gary Zola, AJA’s executive director and The Edward M. Ackerman Family distinguished professor at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, in the release. “Our ‘Sally Priesand Paves the Way’ exhibit provides us with a special opportunity to share these holdings with the public. In making this exhibit accessible to online visitation, the AJA will be sharing its resources with a worldwide audience. No one deserves this kind of tribute more than Rabbi Sally Priesand, a courageous hero and a living legend.”

Priesand, with the support of her parents, fought her way into the rabbinate. When she was 16 years old, she sent a letter to HUC-JIR in which she voiced her desire to study there. The school sent a discouraging letter in response, stating that her career as a female rabbi would be uncertain, however she persisted and was later admitted to the school, becoming an incredible student, according to the release.

Her professional and educational milestones are also showcased in the exhibit in five chronological sections. The exhibit shows the challenges she faced on her way to become the first female rabbi and how she met each challenge with determination. Since her ordination in 1972, over 1,200 women have been ordained, the release stated.

“I am delighted to share the history of my career with the public and grateful to the American Jewish Archives for creating such a powerful exhibit,” Priesand said in the release. “That people all over the world can now access this material virtually is an added bonus, providing people with an introduction to the history of women in the rabbinate.”

To read more and watch a video about Rabbi Sally Priesand, visit bit.ly/3AhFjqt