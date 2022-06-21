Saltzman Youth Panel awards $45,000 in grants

The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s 2021-22 Maurice Saltzman Youth Panel recommended grants totaling $45,000 to 16 organizations for crucial programs in the Jewish and general community, according to a May 31 news release.
Established in 1998 through a generous gift from Shirley Saltzman and her family in memory of the late Maurice Saltzman, a past board chair of the Federation, the program helps educate the next generation of Jewish community leadership by allocating up to $50,000 to worthy organizations – 85% awarded to programs serving the Jewish community and 15% awarded to nonprofit programs serving the general community.
The panel consists of 24 Jewish high school juniors and seniors from public and private high schools across Cleveland who were selected through a competitive application process and met eight times throughout the school year as they created a request for proposals, reviewed grant applications, learned about consensus decisions making and had a tremendous impact on programs and organizations which improve the lives of others, according to a news release.
“This generous gift from the Saltzman Family has been impressive as more than 800 young leaders have been engaged as panelists and have learned about philanthropy and tikkun olam since 2000,” J. David Heller, Federation board chair, said in the release. “On behalf of the Federation leadership team, I want to thank all of this year’s panelist for their incredible leadership. We have wonderful young leaders in our community.”
Panelists Maya Eisengart, a junior at Beachwood High School, and Zachary Honig and Katie Rusnak, both seniors at Shaker Heights High School, presented the panel’s recommendations to the Federation’s board of trustees on May 23, which were unanimously approved by the board.
Among the grants were:
• $4,000 to Cleveland Chesed Center toward school supplies for disadvantaged kids
• $4,000 to The Jewish Agency for Israel-North American Council for summer camps in Israel that bolster Ethiopian immigrant’s academic performance, social skills and Hebrew proficiency
• $1,250 to Linking Employment Abilities & Potential toward providing needed resources for individuals to return home after a hospital or nursing home stay.
Prior to the board of trustees meeting, panelists and their families gathered for a reception to celebrate their accomplishments, and Federation President Erika B. Rudin-Luria congratulated the group on its successful collaboration and philanthropic spirit, the release stated. Panelists commented on how much they learned about community needs, evaluation of grant proposals, and the struggle to prioritze needs when resources are limited.
Three alumni joined the 2021-22 panelists as Saltzman Youth Panel peer advisers, mentoring their peers and ensuring that panelists are part of the communal decision-making process.
The application deadline to nominate a rising high school junior or senior for the 2022-23 Saltzman Youth Panel is Aug. 5. To nominate a student, contact Anna Novik at anovik@jewishcleveland.org or 216-593-2844.