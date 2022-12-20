Sandbox VR, a full-body virtual reality entertainment experience, opened its first Northeast Ohio location Dec. 14 at Crocker Park in Westlake.
Guests can choose from any of six exclusive immersive experiences, including Deadwood Valley, Deadwood Mansion, Curse of Davy Jones, Amber Sky 2088, Star Trek: Discovery and UFL: Unbound Fighting League, all created by Sandbox VR’s in-house team of video game industry veterans, according a news release.
For more information, visit sandboxvr.com/westlake/.