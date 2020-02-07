University Heights resident Saundra Berry is set to fill the City Council seat vacated by Mark Wiseman, who resigned in January to become a magistrate in Cleveland Housing Court, according to a news release.
After a vote, Berry is to be sworn in during a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education in University Heights.
Since 2007, Berry has served as clerk of courts at the Cleveland Heights Municipal Court. She previously worked at the Ohio Department of Education as the director of Cleveland scholarship and tutoring.
She served as an auditor for the Cleveland Municipal School District from 1983 to 1999. A former math teacher, Berry is a certified public accountant.
Berry said in the release she has loved being a resident of University Heights for the last 38 years.
“I am excited, and I want to be part of the future direction of the city,” she stated in the release. “I believe my skills and compassion would benefit University Heights.”
Vice Mayor Michele Weiss said she and her fellow council members are looking forward to working with Berry.
“Council is excited by Saundra’s vast background in government and accounting,” Weiss stated in the release.
Berry received a master’s degree in business administration from Atlanta University and a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Central State University in Xenia Township, Ohio.
A deacon at Antioch Baptist Church in Cleveland, Berry is the former president of the Wiley Middle School Parent Teacher Association in Cleveland Heights. She has also worked for the campaign committees of U.S. Representatives Marcia Fudge and Stephanie Tubbs Jones.
University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan said he was impressed by council’s selection.
“We were fortunate to have so many great people apply for the vacant position,” Brennan stated. “Our council members took their role in choosing a new member seriously, and they made an excellent pick. Saundra Berry is going to do a great job, and I’m looking forward to her getting started.”