Gil Goldberg, director of the Small Business Administration’s Cleveland district office, explained current financial relief options small business owners can pursue like the Paycheck Protection Program, Express Bridge Loans Pilot Program and additional SBA-provided debt relief. He also provided advice to small business owners, such as how to apply for PPP and working with their lending institution for assistance.
PPP is a federal loan program created to help small businesses keep employees on the payroll, Goldberg said.
If the loan is used for rent, utilities, payroll or mortgage interest and a business maintains all its employees on the payroll for eight weeks, SBA will forgive the loan. The limit on the loan is $10 million per business.
“The PPP program – that’s done through the banks, they don’t apply directly to us,” said Goldberg, who attends Kol HaLav in Pepper Pike. “They apply to the banks and the banks handle the loan processing and obtain a funding number from SBA, which is a mechanical process.”
The banks also handle the funds dispersement that happens 10 days after the loan is approved.
SBA recently resumed accepting PPP applications from participating lenders April 27 due to funding from the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act after the federal government ran out of funds to continue support to both PPP and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
Additional federal funding could soon be on the way as the PPP and Health Care Enhancement Act approved by the Senate and the House of Representatives calls for $310 billion be added to PPP, $50 billion to EIDL and $10 billion to emergency EIDL grants, according to the website, JD Supra. The bill is expected to soon be signed by President Donald Trump.
SBA continues to be unable to accept EIDL applications at this time and those who already submitted applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Small business owners can apply for both PPP and EIDL, but “if you apply to PPP and you get money, you have to deduct what you got from the EIDL program from the PPP money for salaries, because you can’t double dip,” Goldberg said.
Another financial option small business owners have is the Express Bridge Loan Pilot Program. Through this program, small business owners who already have a relationship with an SBA Express Lender can access an expedited loan of up to $25,000.
SBA is also offering debt relief efforts to small business owners, such as making any payments on SBA 7(a), 504 and micro loans for six months for the borrowers. This relief doesn’t extend to PPP or EIDL.
“That’s an immediate improvement in cash flow because it’s not coming out of (business owners’) pockets,” Goldberg said.
Goldberg explained that depending on the loan type, the bank or certified development company should have already set up this relief if applicable, but business owners should contact whomever they worked with for their loan to check.
As for advice to small business owners during this time, he encourages them to apply for PPP and work with their lending institution.
“PPP and the EIDL loan program are designed to help them get through this coronavirus outbreak and emerge on the other side with their doors open,” he said.
Goldberg stressed that if any local business owners have questions or require assistance about financial assistance or loan processes, they should reach out via telephone call or email to the SBA Cleveland district office for free help.
SBA has a partnership with the Service Corps of Retired Executives and Small Business Development Center, with both providing training and counseling over the computer or telephone to small business owners.
SBA also has a partnership with the state to run development centers through hosts across the state, including one in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Library and the Michael Schwartz Library at Cleveland State University.
“We will help them navigate the system and help them with any other advice they need to make sure they emerge in one piece, able to keep their doors open or open their doors,” Goldberg said.