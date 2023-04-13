Senior Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk and the Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple community are counting their blessings after a fire broke out April 13.
Staff, faculty and 22 children in the temple’s preschool were quickly evacuated once the fire started shortly after 2:30 p.m. at the building at 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood.
“This is a scary afternoon, but all the right things happened,” Nosanchuk told the Cleveland Jewish News, with a sigh of relief in his voice. “Our staff and our faculty and teachers and children all quickly got out of the building, very quickly within minutes, and all of the personnel we count on from around the community have shown up, to be sure everyone’s safe.
“We’ve been hearing from all of our interfaith partners that we’re part of a community that cares very much. So, all those things are giving me hope, and I hope they are giving the members of the Jewish community hope as well.”
Nosanchuk and Rabbi Joshua Caruso were not at the building when the fire occurred, but quickly arrived and huddled in the parking lot with other staff.
The fire, which was under control within minutes, caused damage to the sanctuary roof and the exterior of the building.
Beachwood Fire Chief Steven Holtzman told reporters “smoke was coming from the roof” when crews arrived within minutes.
“We did have an active fire from the roof line, a lot of smoke,” he said. “Crews arrived on scene quickly and we got the fire extinguished with the first hose line that we pulled.”
Fire personnel from Beachwood, Lyndhurst, Mayfield, Mayfield Heights, Shaker Heights, South Euclid and University Heights responded. Beachwood police and JFC Security, LLC., the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s security arm, were also on scene.
“Nobody was hurt and everybody was safely evacuated from the building,” Holtzman said. “Schoolchildren were removed from the school by administrators, which did a great job. They were taken to a point off-site and set up for a collection point for families to come and pick up their students.”
Holtzman said it was too early to discuss a cause of the fire and crews would remain on scene throughout the night.
He said when crews arrived, the fire was involved in a lower section, “it did not actually make it into the sanctuary, but it involved part of the roof.”
As a precaution, the Torah scrolls were quickly removed from the sanctuary, Nosanchuk said.
He said the building will be closed for at least the next few days and no one will be allowed inside, except for fire personnel.
“We’re going to need to assess to be sure that everything is clear from both a safety perspective and from a smoke perspective because we know there was a significant amount of smoke,” he said.
Nosanchuk told reporters they are “incredibly grateful and every person who has reached out, members of our synagogue, people in every part of our community, our interfaith partners, Mayor (Justin) Berns from Beachwood, who is here, that’s their first question, “Is everyone safe? Is everyone sound.”
“Of course, I’m grateful to answer, ‘Yes, we’re all here and safe and sound.’ And of course, as you can see, we’ve been here on Fairmount Boulevard since 1957 and previous to that we were on Euclid Avenue, and we are here to stay. This temple is here to stay and is going to continue with its message going forward. We will need to close our facility for the next couple of days.”
Berns told the CJN he was on scene within three or four minutes of the fire starting.
“We’re very appreciative of not only our fire department, but all of our surrounding neighboring communities,” he said. “We had mutual aid from nearly everybody around us. We’re very thankful that they brought this under control in a very expedient manner.”
Berns said he is a member of the temple as he was married there and his three children celebrated their bar or bat miztvah there.
Juliana Johnston Senturia, the temple’s executive director, told the CJN, “I can’t say enough about our colleagues in the Jewish community, inundated with offers from other surrounding temples, executive directors and clergy, reaching out to offer assistance of any kind.”
She said she unable to assess the damage.
“It’s so hard to tell because it was a working scene when we were able to go in and just retrieve enough personal items for our staff to leave the property, keys and purses,” Senturia said.
The temple emailed a statement to its congregants about four hours after the fire, signed by temple president Michele Krantz, who is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.
“Dear Congregants,
This afternoon there was a fire at Fairmount Temple. Everyone is safe and our Early Childhood Center preschoolers were quickly reunited with their families. In addition, our beloved Torahs are safe.
We send a big thank you to the numerous safety forces who responded so quickly - the Fire and Police departments and Public Safety Departments of Beachwood, Shaker Heights, Lyndhurst, University Heights, Pepper Pike, Mayfield Heights, Mayfield Village, and South Euclid. We also appreciate the support from Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns and the Jewish Community Federation Security.
Thank you, too, to our wonderful Fairmount staff for managing the situation so well.
For now, our building and schools will remain closed through Sunday.
Watch for an updated Fairmount Temple message tomorrow, Friday.”
This is a developing story.