The annual student run Schechter Shuk took place Dec. 13 at Gross Schechter Day School. The entire market is put together by Bruria Kaufman’s third-grade students, with help from the Cleveland shinshinim. The shuk is filled with lightly-used items that are donated by students and their families.
All students from Pre-K through eighth grade were invited to shop at the shuk, using shekels that are distributed upon entry. All transactions, questions and interactions take place in Hebrew and negotiations are encouraged. This event further builds on the language immersion that all students experience at Schechter, according to a news release.
A gift-wrapping station was provided and unsold items will be donated to a charity selected by the third-grade students.