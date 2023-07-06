Sara Scheinbach, senior associate regional director at the Anti-Defamation League’s Cleveland office, was promoted to a national role as the organization’s first director of Jewish partnerships.
Scheinbach, who began her new role July 3, will remain based in Cleveland as she creates and implements the ADL’s strategy for partnering with national and international Jewish organizations to fight hate.
“ADL’s work has always been important, but it’s never been more urgent. I like to say the fight against hate is an all-hands-on-deck fight,” Scheinbach told the Cleveland Jewish News June 30. “So, in my new role, I will be expanding ADL’s reach with Jewish communal organizations and campus organizations across the country to get all of these organizations actively involved in the fight against hate.”
She spoke of the significance of the timing of the creation of this role as 2022 recorded the highest number of antisemitic incidents nationally – marking the third time in the past five years that a record-high number of incidents was reported.
Originally from Charleston, W. Va., Scheinbach studied at the University of Maryland in College Park, Md., and in New York, and Israel before spending two years at Teach for America working with immigrant students in Atlanta. She then attended The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law in Columbus before moving to Cleveland about seven years ago, spending some time at local law firms Ulmer & Berne LLP and Benesch Law.
She joined ADL’s Cleveland office in January 2020, overseeing incident response for the region serving Ohio, West Virgina, Kentucky and western Pennsylvania, among other responsibilities.
“While that was only part of my responsibility, it allowed me to form partnerships with individuals who reported incidents, as well as with schools, with law enforcement, with religious places of worship – both Jewish and non-Jewish – among other organizations,” she said. “I also formed relationships with partner organizations, so that aspect of my role is going to be really critical in helping me in the new national role.”
Along with working with external partners, Scheinbach will also work with internal partners, drawing on the expertise from ADL staff from the regional and national level. Her role falls in the organization’s government relations advocacy and community engagement team.
“Coming from a regional office myself, I know that the regional offices at ADL are really at the forefront of the fight against hate,” she said. “They’re the ones on the ground in their communities every day. So, I’m really looking forward to partnering with the regional offices across the country, and also with other ADL experts in national roles across the organization.”
As she looks ahead to her new role, Scheinbach said she’s looking forward to serving the Jewish community, and also encourages everyone to get involved in the fight against hate.
“I truly believe that the Jewish community is strongest when we are united,” she said. “And to get different organizations across the Jewish community to come together to fight hate, I can’t think of anything more important to be doing right now.”