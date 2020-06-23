Elliot Schlang, a trustee at the Cleveland Institute of Music in Cleveland, and his wife, Gail, are funding a new health and well-being initiative at CIM, according to a news release.
The initiative, which began this spring, has helped CIM respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare to bring students back on Aug. 10.
“This is a remarkable effort and tremendous show of support for our students, faculty and staff,” said CIM President and CEO Paul W. Hogle in the release. “I’m personally very grateful that CIM has friends like Elliott and Gail who have generously given us vital funding that will help us to support the priority short-term financial needs of CIM and our students who are contending with lost jobs, housing challenges and other significant hurdles.”
The Schlangs’ funding has provided CIM with equipment used during remote learning and allowed the institute to refund living costs for students. The funding will also provide members of the CIM community with personal protective equipment and cover other expenses this fall.