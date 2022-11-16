Heather Schlang is the 2022 recipient of the Irene Zehman Volunteer Award, given each year by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland to recognize a Jewish woman or group of women who demonstrate the highest ideals and practices of volunteer service on behalf of the Jewish and/or general community, according to a news release.
Schland is a community volunteer and chair of Share What you Wear, a project of the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland, and will be honored at the Federation’s Women IN Philanthropy MaIN Event on Dec. 1.
“Share What You Wear is a passion project of mine because providing kids in need with clothing that is curated to their preferences boosts confidence and their sense of normalcy. When wearing an outfit that is comfortable and stylish, kids can go to school and feel like they’re part of their community,” Schlang said in the release. “I am so honored to receive this award. The past award recipients have done phenomenal work and I’m humbled to be selected.”
Share What You Wear collects and distributes curated bags of clothing and toiletries to children in need or in crisis through school and agency social workers. Schlang, with a work ethic developed as an Ohio farm girl and a business administration degree from Baldwin Wallace Universit in Berea, works to re-engineer NCJW/CLE projects to meet community needs, the release stated.
She was inspired by her hardworking parents and philanthropically-minded in-laws to seek a place where she could make a difference through direct community engagements and found NCJW/CLE to be an excellent fit due to its grassroots spirit and community connections.
The Irene Zehman Award was established in 1980 by Roslyn Z. Wolf and Judith Z. Sherman in honor of their mother, Irene Zehman, who devoted much of her life to giving back to the community through volunteering. Recent recipients of the award include Shoshana Dessler Jacobs, co-founder and executive director of Israel Medical Fund, Mariely Luengo, founder of the West Side Community Food Co-op, and Judith Wolkoff, an active volunteer with The Transplant House of Cleveland, the release stated.
“Heather is focused on helping those who are vulnerable but does it in a way that is dignified, caring and compassionate,” Jennifer Cohen, Women IN Philanthropy chair, said in the release. “That is what Women IN Philanthropy represents – helping others to make our community stronger.”
The MaIN Event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Green Road Synagogue at 2437 S. Green Road in Beachwood, and in addition to honoring Schlang, guests will here from Carol Leifer, award-winning comedy writer for “Seinfeld,” “The Larry Sanders Show,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Modern Family,” “Curb Your Enthusiam” and “Hacks.”
For more information or to register, visit jewishcleveland.org or contact Rebecca Sattin at rsattin@jewishcleveland.org or 216-593-2873.