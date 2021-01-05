Lane Schlessel, a city councilman for 16 years, was elected vice mayor of Lyndhurst Jan. 4. He also served as vice mayor in 2017.
Schlessel, who serves Ward 3, was elected by council colleagues to be vice mayor.
“Our former vice mayor Joe Marko did a great job fostering the types of relationships we had to have during the pandemic, and I hope to continue some of the work he’s done,” said Schlessel, who also serves as the Ohio director at Friends of the Israel Defense Forces and attends Solon Chabad in Solon.
“To constantly be able to help residents during this pandemic has been a focus of this administration. We have great department heads, and our department heads work phenomenally. So who knows what 2021 is going to hold.”
As vice mayor, Schlessel is responsible for the formality of meetings, convening all councilmen and assigning all committees that serve the city. He will continue to serve as finance chair.