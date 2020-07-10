The Kimpton Schofield Hotel in Cleveland is open and welcoming guests after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Schofield Hotel will also welcome Betts, a new restaurant concept, to the property later this summer.
“We utilized the time that we were in hibernation to upgrade the entire property and refresh our rooms to create the finest and cleanest guest experience available,” said General Manager Keith Siebenaler in a news release. “Our amenities, attention to detail and personal service will allow travelers, near and far, to feel comfortable, happy and safe.”
Guests will still be able to use amenities such as the morning coffee hour, evening wine hour with hors d’oeuvres, in-room yoga mats, complimentary public bikes and pet-friendly policies.
According to the release, how these amenities are experienced moving forward may have a slightly different approach to stay within the new standards, requirements and recommendations by national and local governments.
The hotel is at 2000 E. 9th St.
Visit kimptonhotels.com/clean to view the full details of the new cleaning practices.