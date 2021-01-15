Four Jewish day schools in Greater Cleveland are continuing with in-person learning as two public school districts prepare for changes to their classroom formats in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shaker Heights City School District announced plans to switch to onsite/hybrid learning on Jan. 19.
Cuyahoga County public schools have been operating under a stay-at-home advisory since Nov. 18, which was extended through Jan. 31.
“Our buildings are safe and well-prepared for our students,” Superintendent David Glasner wrote in a Jan. 14 letter to families, adding that even if the stay-at-home advisory was extended – which it was the following day – Shaker Heights Schools students who wish to participate in onsite/hybrid learning will still return to school Jan. 19.
Shaker students have been learning remotely since Nov. 18, with high school students in remote learning since March 2020. Shaker students will return in a staggered opening with students in different grades returning for different periods of time on different dates. Students who opt to do so may continue learning remotely.
Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District announced it will extend remote learning until at least Feb. 2, following a presentation from Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby to its school board on Jan. 12.
“We have followed the guidance of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health as it relates to when it is safe to return to school,” Kirby said in the announcement, posted Jan. 13 on the district’s website. “They have indicated that there are other factors they consider when providing school guidance on reopening, including the number of active cases, community spread and vaccine availability.”
Cleveland-Heights University Heights plans to offer instruction on a hybrid model on or before March 1, pending guidance from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, according to the announcement.
Beachwood City School District will continue with its hybrid version of learning for high school and middle school students, Robert Hardis, superintendent, emailed the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 15.
"Starting (Jan. 19), the first day of the second semester, we are adding an additional period of instruction (it will be online) to the hybrid schedule," Hardis wrote, adding that Bryden and Hilltop Schools as well as Fairmount Preschool are continuing in-person instruction "with students clustered in smaller sections throughout their school day."
Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood has suspended in-person classes of specific grades on two occasions, Rabbi Avery Joel, head of school, wrote in an email to the Cleveland Jewish News. It is otherwise continuing with in-person classes.
The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood has also been holding in-person classes for most of the school year. The exception has been one-week periods of remote learning following breaks for Thanksgiving and winter break.
“The decision to pivot to remote learning for these specific weeks was to take an extra safety precaution for those who may have decided to travel or had college-age children come home during Thanksgiving and winter break,” Abigail Silverman, Mandel JDS director of marketing and communications, wrote the CJN in a Jan. 15 email.
At Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike, students have also been in the classroom since late August. A couple of families have opted to take part in remote learning.
“Our remote students (Schechter Anywhere) actually Zoom directly into their classroom and participate in all learning activities with their classmates in real time,” Randy Boroff, head of school, wrote the CJN in a Jan. 15 email. “We make these arrangements even if a student is ill and might be absent for just a day or two.”
“Our hope,” he wrote, “is that as we continue to stay healthy and the vaccine becomes more accessible, our Schechter Anywhere students will return to the classroom.”
Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights and Beachwood, Ohio’s largest Jewish day school, has offered in-person learning since late August, Educational Director Rabbi Simcha Dessler wrote the CJN in a Jan. 15 email.
“With the exception of a transition to remote learning for approximately one week prior to Chanukah vacation when there was a spike in the community and a number of classes required quarantine, the school has been (serving) its 1,254 students in person throughout the year thus far,” Dessler wrote.
In an email to staff the week of Jan. 12, Dessler praised their “tireless efforts and amazing accomplishments throughout the pandemic and during these unprecedented times” and concluded by stating ”We have come a long way and, together, we will continue to prevail with in-person school in good health.”