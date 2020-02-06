Rabbi Yitz Frank offered a word of spiritual advice for Jews hoping to send their children to Jewish day schools under the state’s EdChoice voucher program: “Daven!”
Frank, executive director of Agudath Israel of Ohio in South Euclid, which represents Orthodox day schools and families, sent an email to members of the community on Feb. 4, three days after the Ohio Legislature voted to impose a 60-day delay in implementation of a massive expansion in the number of public school buildings that would be listed as eligible sending schools.
Both public and parochial schools are awaiting a resolution at a key time in their budgetary cycle.
Frank’s email said concrete steps may be needed.
“There may be a need to go to Columbus as a large group,” he wrote. “If/when that becomes helpful, please consider doing so.”
He also offered that Jews register to vote and call their legislators.
“Make it clear that significant changes to EdChoice will hurt your family,” he wrote. “DO NOT CHANGE THIS PROGRAM! The EdChoice Scholarship is important to my family. EdChoice works. These scholarships allow children to escape struggling schools and find a school that works for them. After years of waiting, it’s not right to change the rules at the last second. If you’re worried about the financial impact to school districts, you can provide additional funding to ease any impact of students’ leaving, but don’t take opportunities away from Ohio children.”
About the program
In Ohio, there are 255 public school buildings in 31 districts listed as “failing schools” and therefore eligible as sending schools this year. If the expansion takes place, that number will rise to 1,227 school buildings in 426 districts, about two-thirds of the districts in Ohio in the 2020-21 school year.
EdChoice vouchers or scholarships provide parochial schools with $4,650 per student annually in grades kindergarten through eighth grade and $6,000 for students in ninth through 12th grades.
The funding for those vouchers, sometimes called EdChoice scholarships, comes out of school district budgets.
Cleveland Heights-University Heights City Schools sent $7 million from its budget, to provide education for the 1,416 students in the district who use vouchers to pay for their parochial school education.
The expansion, if implemented, would add – among other schools – two more schools in Shaker Heights, three more schools in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District, excluding only Fairfax Elementary School, and adding a first building to top-rated Solon, Parkside Elementary School.
That means pupils who live in those school districts would be able to attend Jewish day schools under the EdChoice school voucher program.
Toll on Hebrew Academy
The delay is taking its toll on Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights, which is the largest Jewish day school in Ohio: 685 of its 1,250 students receive vouchers from Cleveland Heights-University Heights, Beachwood, Solon, Shaker Heights, South Euclid, Wickliffe, Willoughby-Eastlake, Akron and Columbus city school districts.
“From the perspective of a school, the postponement of Ed Choice applications to April 1 creates multiple challenges for families and schools alike,” Rabbi Simcha Dessler, educational director at Hebrew Academy, stated in an email to the Cleveland Jewish News. “Families must make important decisions earlier than April 1 and will find uncertainties about their children’s educational setting exceedingly difficult. For most schools, the enrollment process for the 20/21 academic year is already underway and schools are already engaged in strategic planning of all aspects of programming, staffing and space for the upcoming school year.”
Jews aren’t the only ones concerned.
A group of Christian families and day schools filed a writ of mandamus with the Ohio Supreme Court aimed at Gov. Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Education, the State Board of Education and Paola DeMaria, Ohio’s superintendent of public instruction. If granted, the action would force the immediate implementation of the expansion of school vouchers.
“Requiring those families and schools to ‘sit tight’ while the General Assembly attempts to substantially change the existing law, which may or may not occur, is against the law and an unjustifiable and overwhelming burden that threatens to irreparably harm schools and families,” Cincinnati lawyer Michael A. Roberts wrote in the Feb. 3 complaint.
Smaller day schools respond
Heads of smaller Jewish day schools in Greater Cleveland say they are less concerned about the impact of the delay.
In anticipation of the Feb. 1 expansion date, Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike sent 200 postcards to Jewish families publicizing the availability of EdChoice vouchers for tuition.
“Did you know?” the postcards read, “Your district qualifies for the Ohio EdChoice Scholarship Program. This program entitles you to $4,650 toward tuition at a private school of your choice.”
Randy Boroff, Gross Schechter’s head of school, said since the school has a tuition assistance program independent of EdChoice, “This does not impact Gross Schechter.”
With 11 of its 248 students taking advantage of EdChoice vouchers, Boroff said he does not expect a “major impact.”
Jerry Isaak-Shapiro, head of school, at Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood, spoke similarly. With just 14 students at Mandel taking EdChoice vouchers out of a total 346 students, “It may very well add relatively small numbers,” Isaak-Shapiro said.
With just 17 students total, Yeshiva High School in Beachwood, has four students using EdChoice vouchers to pay for tuition, all residents of the Cleveland Heights-University Heights district, said Rabbi Yeshai Kutoff, head of school.
“I don’t see it affecting our school per se,” he said.
Impact on public schools
David Glasner, superintendent of Shaker Heights City School District, is awaiting final word on whether Onaway and Woodbury elementary schools will be added to its list of sending schools. Mercer Elementary School was the first.
“There are families that we’ve heard about that are continuing to pay their way even if they are eligible for vouchers,” Glasner said. “We don’t know how the voucher program or the voucher expansion program would impact us because this year the number of families that are eligible to use a voucher is still very small. If that became more widespread, we’re not sure whether some families will continue to rest on principal or would take the money.”
Glasner said the uncertainty doesn’t weigh as heavily in Shaker as it does on a neighboring school district.
“We are not in the same kind of position as a district like Cleveland Heights-University Heights where the voucher expansion program has really led to a financial crisis and a financial uncertainty,” he said. “However, if the voucher expansion remains, and we have a large number of families who take advantage of these vouchers, then we will have to consider what kind of impact that will have on the programming and resources that we’re able to provide for next year and beyond. I think an important question is not just what we’re planning for in terms of next year, but also what we’re planning for in terms of the years after next year.”
That’s because once a student is accepted into the voucher program, he or she is entitled to use that voucher through high school.
Budget crisis
Scott Gainer, CFO/treasurer of Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District, said he expects the expansion to cost taxpayers an additional $500,000 in the next fiscal year, if it is implemented.
Partly in anticipation of the expansion, a school levy is planned for March. In addition, the district was stymied in negotiating with all of its unions a year ago, settling for one-year, rather than typical three-year contracts.
As the district heads into its levy, the delay is “creating mixed messages,” Gainer said, adding that the uncertainty is hindering contract negotiations. He said he’s moving forward with the assumption that the plan will go through intact.
Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District School Board chairwoman Jodi Sourini is also sounding skeptical about what the delay will do.
“We think it’s very unlikely that the Legislature’s going to come up with a substantial fix,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 5.
The fix that she and Gainer and others are advocating for is to budget for EdChoice vouchers directly from the state Legislature’s coffers, similar to the way family income-based so-called EdChoice Expansion vouchers are already funded.
“Across the state we are seeing this topic pitting communities against each other,” Sourini said at a public presentation on EdChoice Jan. 9. “We cannot let that happen here. We cannot let this issue divide us. We need to unite our diverse interests to solve this situation. … And that’s why we’re asking everyone in our community to unite around the idea of funding vouchers from a separate state budget.”
Frank also has a suggestion about funding. He is suggesting people donate to Agudath Israel.
“I can assure you that we are engaged at the highest level and are confident that positive outcome is possible,” he wrote. “We need your help to keep the pressure up and support us as we fight this issue.”
Frank’s cellphone voice mail is full these days. Why?
Parents, he said, are concerned.
“They are worried that they are not going to be able to have the opportunity to send their child to whatever school they want if the Legislature makes a change that removes their ability to choose.”