Samuel (Shalom) Schwartzben, the new board president of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood, has a primary focus of growing the synagogue’s community.
Schwartzben became interim president on Sept. 30, 2022, and was elected president on July 16, 2023, with a retroactive start date to July 1 after the shul amended its bylaws. He succeeded Pinchas Mikhli.
“I was the vice president before and then, when there was a need, I had to step up per the bylaws,” Schwartzben told the Cleveland Jewish News.
He had been involved with the board for five years prior to taking over as president, he said. When he first joined the board, he did so because he finds Jewish organizations to be strong causes that resonate with him.
“Growing up, I was always very involved in the synagogues where I attended, whether it was helping out lay leaders like the gabbais in the shul; or being a hazzan, which is a cantor; or being a baal keriah, which is the person who reads the Torah weekly,” he recalled. “So I’ve always been involved, as a kid. It was just something that grew with me. So, when the opportunity came to be involved in a different capacity this time, from a board level, it was a no-brainer.”
For Schwartzben, being board president is a way to give back to the community, give back to the shul, and help grow and improve the community, he said.
Schwartzben was raised in an Orthodox Jewish family in Toronto, he said, and his parents instilled in him charitable values and placed great emphasis on tzedakah.
“My grandfather, he was very involved in the Jewish life of Montreal,” he recalled. “That was his lay leadership within that community. That was all he spoke about.”
Schwartzben said he finds himself following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.
In addition to his presidency of the Green Road Synagogue board, he sits on the finance committee of Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood, has been involved with the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry and volunteers with Camp Stone which is based in Beachwood and operates its camp in Sugar Grove, Pa.
He uses his professional expertise to aid the organizations he volunteers with, he said.
Looking forward in his role as president, he would like to see the Jewish community continue to grow, he said.
“There are a lot of Modern Orthodox families who are moving here year after year, and I want to see our synagogue grow,” Schwartzben said. “I want to see us be the center of the community. I want all the members to be happy and to enjoy being here.”
