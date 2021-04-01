The Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland will close to the public from April 12 to May 14, due to its status as one of the community partners hosting the 2021 NFL Draft celebration.
A special reopening event just for members will take place May 15.
The center will reopen to the general public May 16, returning to its normal seven-day-a-week summer schedule following several months of reduced hours due to the community impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health and safety protocols will still be in place, including operating with a reduced overall guest capacity, requiring guests to book their tickets in advance online and wear a face mask.
Hours will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturdays. The Science Center Cafe, Cleveland Clinic DOME Theater and Science Store will be open as well. The William G. Mather steamship will remain closed.
During its closure, the center will host virtual programming at greatscience.com and its YouTube channel. Camp Curiosity, the center’s summer camp program, is also accepting registration at bit.ly/3dmtbZU or by calling 216-621-2400.
For more information, visit greatscience.com.