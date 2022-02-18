Steve Weiss, who escaped Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, when a gunman entered and began shooting, leaving 11 dead and six injured, spoke to 2,400 people about his instantaneous decision to run out rather than hide.
Weiss, who had been religious school director of Tree of Life and grew up in that synagogue, said that in September 2017, Brad Orsini, who was chief security officer for the Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh at the time, offered active shooter training to the religious school at Tree of Life.
“At that time, I was teaching in the school,” Weiss said at the virtual Countering Active Threat Training webinar offered by Secure Community Network Feb. 16. “All the teachers were required to attend as well as the rabbi attended, and anybody that was working in the school offices, which included my 17-year-old son. I can remember when I first heard about the training thinking, I don’t understand why we have to do this, nothing’s ever going to happen. We’re a small synagogue, it’s just not going to happen here. It’s going to be a waste of time. But it was something that the synagogue was requiring us to do. And so I participated in the training.
“During that training, there was an opportunity for us to view some of the video that you may see today. And in particular, one of those videos stuck with me.”
He said on the morning of Oct. 27, 2018, he was sitting in the back pew and at 9:50 a.m., “There was what sounded to me like a crashing sound, like the custodian may have dropped the tray of glasses. And the two people behind me both got up and ran out of the room.
“I remained in the room because I knew I was the 10th person there,” Weiss said, referring to the requirement for a minyan. “As the rabbi was finishing the prayer, I started to walk into the doorway, and there were a series of four to five shots. And as I’m standing in the door, I can see the shell casings actually bouncing across the floor in front of me. I turned around and came back into the room and went over to the side by the wall. And as I got by the very back pew, the rabbi had announced for everybody to get down.”
Weiss said, he initially began to duck, and then remembered a piece of training he had received from Orsini, specifically regarding footage of the shooting at the Fort Lauderdale Airport, which was also used in the Feb. 16 training.
“Brad pointed out to us how you can’t hide in plain sight,” Weiss said. “But if you’re able to get out, the best thing to do is to run and get out. I stood back up and I ran up that aisle. I reached the bima went up two steps onto the mat and across the gym and out a door.”
He said four people were able to get out through that back door.
Weiss said he then ran to the basement to alert members of two other congregations to the presence of the gunman. Members of one of the congregations had fled, he said.
“And as I was getting to the top of the steps, I began to hear gunfire in the lower level of the building,” Weiss said. “I do remember that as I ran out of the chapel area, I did see that the rabbi was already on his phone making a call, which I later learned was to 911.”
Once outdoors, Weiss said he waited until police arrived. He approached the first officers on the scene told them where in the building the shooting was take place.
One of the officers he spoke to went into the building and came out having been shot in the hand.
“And he insisted that I move further down the street. And that was the last time that I had any contact with anybody from inside the building,” Weiss said. “I did later learn that of those eight people that remained in that room, seven of them were fatalities, and one was wounded. Had I got down and stayed down by that back pew, I probably would have been another victim.”
Orsini, now senior national security adviser at Secure Community Network, asked Weiss how he now feels about children receiving active shooter training.
“After this event took place, I started to think a little different and I realized that if we don’t prepare our children for this, they won’t know what to do,” Weiss said. “And I would rather have to explain to parents why we insisted on their children going through – even though this is traumatic – this kind of training, rather than to try to explain to a parent later why we didn’t think it was important enough to teach it to their children.”
Explaining that the training was based in best practices, Orsini said, “We know there are people out there that want to bring harm to the Jewish community, and how do we proactively prevent this and hopefully mitigate the next attack. But if an attack does occur, what do we do?”
Orsini pointed out that houses of worship have increasingly become targets of violence. He listed mass shootings in both the general community and those targeting the Jewish community in recent years, beginning with the 2014 shootings at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park, Kan. He mentioned the Chabad Poway shootings in California in 2019 and the shooting at the Jersey City Kosher Market in New Jersey, also in 2019. He also spoke of the Monsey, N.Y., machete attack of Dec. 28, 2019.
“So in that 18-month period, from Pittsburgh to Monsey, we had numerous events, four separate events that took members of our community away from us due to violent extremism,” Orsini said, adding it’s important for both individuals and organizations to have plans of action.
“We want to reduce it the writing,” he said. “We want to practice the planning. We want to share with law enforcement those plans. And really, you’re going to hear this a lot from us today – and that’s the commitment to action, how we react to one of these incidents. We do not want to be that next victim.”
He spoke of the necessity of being able to take a deep breath, breathe and think through a situation during an emergent threat.
“Whatever you do – do not play dead,” Orsini said. “Movement is your friend. Get away from the danger.”
Stuart Frisch, national training and exercise adviser for SCN, spoke about the steps to take in an active shooter event.
• Run: “If you’re able to leave – leave,” Frisch said. “The first option should always be to leave, whether we call that a void, run, escape, whatever. We’re going to call it the first option should always be to leave.”
• Hide: “If we can’t leave, then we must lock down then we must hide, it doesn’t matter what you call that,” he said.
• Fight: “And then if those two options are not available to us, we must fight for our life,” Frisch said. “Fight like your life depends on it, because it absolutely most certainly does.”
• Barricading an entry: “Barricading an entryway has one purpose and one purpose alone and that is to buy you G-d’s precious gift of time. … If we were in person and all in the same room, I would be at this point I would be asking you to stand up and show me things that you could use to barricade the room.” Examples, he said, are chairs, desks, tables, belts and neckties, which can disable the function of a door.
• Get out of the way: “Once you use the belt, tie a rope to disable the functionality of the door, you need to absolutely get out of the doorway,” Frisch said. “In law enforcement, standing in front of the doorway is called a fatal funnel, and we definitely don’t want to stand there.”
• Think creatively about deterrents weapons: In a training, one 85-year-old participant suggested using a bottle of olive oil in front of a door. “Somebody comes through this door with a gun in their head and murder in their eyes,” Frisch said, adding that he thought this idea was brilliant. “And the first thing they do is they hit a puddle of olive oil.”
• Why fight: “The purpose of fighting is to interrupt and make it difficult for the intruder to aim a weapon or injure people,” Frisch said. “These are strategies of last resort, absolute last resort. But the purpose of all of these techniques is to confuse and disoriented attackers, interrupt their thought process, make them make different decisions.”
• Interacting with law enforcement safely: “No. 1, we provide information when asked. No. 2, we follow their commands when instructed, we follow them to the letter. No. 3 … show your hands at all times. … And finally, do not move until told to do so.”
Frisch also explained the priorities of police officers who arrive on scene at active shootings.
He said police are instructed to go into active shootings alone, first to stop the killing, second to stop the dying and finally to stop the bleeding. First responders are now trained to move into “warm zones,” Frisch said, where the threat may still be active.
SCN CEO Michael Masters introduced the program.
“The threat is real, but fear is a construct and preparedness is power,” he said. “We have a choice to make, to allow hatred to prevail, fear to win, or we can stand up, we can stand together. And we can stand strong as we have done for thousands of years to face this new threat environment, what we assess as the most complex and dynamic threat environment in the history of the United States and certainly in the history facing our Jewish community here in North America. We must do this. We must do it so our children can go to camp, day school, so our seniors can participate freely in Jewish life, so we can walk into a Jewish day school, community center or synagogue. And we will.”
In his closing remarks, Frisch made an ask.
“I would like to offer a gentle plea,” he said. “And that plea is that we don’t make evil people famous. That plea is that we are not complicit in the mainstream media’s campaign to make killers and evil people – that would prey upon our families and prey upon our children – famous by not saying their name. The names that need to be said are the names of the survivors, and the names of those of blessed memory.”