The Secure Community Network issued a “Do Not Gather” bulletin April 2 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was sent to 8,500 Jewish leaders throughout the United States.
The notice urges Jewish families to abide by social distancing advice from health experts and government officials. That means only immediate families who have already been in close contact should gather to celebrate Passover, instead of the larger more traditional gatherings with extended family and/or guests present.
“We should not gather as extended families next week, particularly to protect the elderly and our higher-risk community members,” SCN said. “Just because you are healthy, does not mean you cannot pass COVID-19 to someone else.”
“As the official security arm of the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, SCN works to prepare the Jewish community for all hazards and threats. It is an extraordinary measure to advise communities to not celebrate Passover with family and friends, but safety and security is SCN`s number one priority. This unprecedented step will help stop the spread of the virus and save lives.”
SCN urges using Facetime or Zoom for seders.