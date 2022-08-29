The Secure Community Network kicked off its “High Holidays Safety & Security Webinar Series” with its “Securing the Synagogue: A Discussion for Synagogue Professionals and Security Committees” installment that explored how to secure Jewish spaces ahead of the holiday season on Aug. 18 on Zoom.
SCN, the official homeland security and safety initiative of the Jewish community of North America, was founded in 2004 by the Jewish Federations of North America.
Moderated by SCN’s director and CEO Michael Masters, the event featured threat landscape reports from Kerry Sleeper, SCN special adviser, and David Wilson, assistant deputy director, intelligence operations; a review of the 15 best SCN-provided documents for a safe holiday season, led by Brad Orsini, SCN’s senior national security advisor; and a panel discussion with four regional directors – Southeast’s Mark Concord; Northeast’s Steve Eberle; Southwest’s David Humble; and Northwest’s Gene Moss.
Masters referenced attacks on the Jewish community in houses of worship over the last few years, like the Tree of Life Congregation shooting in Pittsburgh in 2018, the Chabad of Poway shooting in California in 2019, and the hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, in 2022, noting while the Jewish community “very rarely” needs to rise to the occasion, it is important to be prepared to fall back on training should a dangerous situation arise.
“Planning and preparedness can make a difference,” he said. “Each of us can make a difference. We cannot, nor will not, waver in our determination to protect our facilities, institutions, community and its members. We cannot, nor will not, allow those who traffic in fear and violence overcome us as a people.”
In introducing Wilson’s threat brief, Sleeper noted the threat environment the Jewish community faces becomes “more complex and dynamic” every day. But talking about potential threats is not meant to scare the community, but “empower you and make you make informed decisions based on available information and intelligence.”
As of Aug. 12, Wilson said SCN’s duty desk has already recorded more reports in 2022 than all of last year, combined. Further, 150 credible threats have been shared with the FBI in 2022 through their national threat operation center.
“This increase in reporting has been felt most strongly by law enforcement agencies across the nation as they grapple with the need for increased security and safety measures, while simultaneously dealing with under-staffing and budget shortages across the board,” he said. “The lack of resources and bandwidth presents a unique opportunity for violent extremists to utilize new tactics.”
Increasingly, Wilson said violent extremists are taking a hybrid approach, spreading their messages both in person and online.
“This year, with many organizations planning for in-person or multi-avenue events and celebrations, we’re expecting an increase in extremist activity online as well as the likelihood of potential issues such as vandalism, harassment and assault as many facilities open for the first time for large gatherings since March 2020,” he said.
Orsini shared resources available on the SCN website, listing off some of the organization’s previous reports that lend to comprehensive security plans,including security planning checklists, conducting threat, vulnerability and risk assessments, advice on forming a security committee, low or no-cost security measures, working with law enforcement and introducing law enforcement to the nuances of protecting the Jewish community, outdoor services checklists and civil unrest facility preparedness.
During the panel discussion, moderated by Masters, Moss noted it is important for community members to understand both local and national threat trends.
“That really just helps them with their awareness and vigilance about those crime trends and livability challenges,” he said. “The source is going to be their local law enforcement. ... It is really imperative that our community organizations have that relationship with law public safety. And I say public safety because it does transcend law enforcement. We want our fire and EMS services to also be aware of our facilities and know that the High Holy Days are forthcoming.”
For communities that are strapped on money to allocate to security, Humble gave some advice on low/no-cost security measures - including keeping plants and trees trimmed to allow for visible perimeters, checking for gaps in the fence line, having proper signage as people come onto the property, exit doors that lock when closed, keeping the property well lit, and checking alarm systems and first aid supplies before events.
A lot of that boils down to access control, Eberle said.
“We do not want to prop our doors open or leave them unsecured,” he said. “It is critically important to control and limit our access. Once we determine what our access point is going to be, we need signs to direct the flow of foot traffic, limiting people wandering around our facilities.”
But who should report suspicious activities? And why do so many dangerous situations go unreported? Concord said while “if you see something, say something” seems like a simple concept, the “sad reality” is a great deal of suspicious activity goes unreported because people are distracted or don’t see something as suspicious. That’s why awareness is essential, he added.
“Security is everyone’s responsibility,” Concord said. “If you are a member of the community, you are a potential witness and you need to be alert. ... Consider your perspective. Does something make sense to you while you’re out and about?”
The “Securing the Synagogue: A Discussion for Synagogue Professionals and Security Committees” webinar was one of six conducted by SCN, including “Firearms & the Faithful/Private Security Considerations” was held Aug. 25; “Creating Security & A Feeling of Safety for All: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility Considerations for High Holiday Security” will be held Sept. 1; “Hosting High Holiday Services in Outdoor & Non-Traditional Environments” will be held Sept. 8; “Personal Safety for Lay & Professional Leadership During the High Holidays” will be held Sept. 15; and “Committing to Action: A Training on Situational Awareness & Countering Active Threats” will be held Sept. 22.
All of the materials from these presentations will be posted as they occur at securecommunitynetwork.org/high-holidays.