Scott Alan Wolstein, international real estate developer and CEO of The Wolstein Group since 1979, is being remembered for his impact on Cleveland and beyond by a group of people who knew him in various capacities. He died May 26 at age 69.

Natalie Bata, who co-owns Cocky’s Bagel Sandwiches in North Olmsted, wrote of her profound loss.

“Today we lost one of the best men we have ever had the privilege of knowing,” Bata wrote in a May 26 post on Cocky’s Bagel Sandwiches’ Facebook page. “We lost a mentor. We lost a friend. We lost a second dad. And our hearts are absolutely shattered. He had this beautiful vision for The Flats. And he is supposed to be here to see it come to life, or continue to come to life. He took us in. Gave us a beautiful spot in his beautiful project. And believed in us ... even though we only had our North Olmsted store for six months at the time.”

Bata’s post included a photo of Wolstein and herself, both in Cocky’s T-shirts. Bata said she used to call him “The King of Cleveland.”

“Not only did he love Cleveland, he believed in it and made some amazing contributions to it, both in business and philanthropy,” she wrote. “I used to always tell him, ‘I want to be just like you when I grow up’ and I meant it wholeheartedly.”

Bata wrote, “He was smart (and) honestly one of the smartest people I’ve ever met, if not the smartest. He believed in people. He believed in us.”

Wolstein and his late father, Bertram “Bart” Wolstein, a legendary developer, created Developers Diversified Realty in 1992.

Scott Wolstein joined Developers Diversified Realty and helped take the privately held company public, solidifying its standing around the country as the leading real estate investment trust company, with ownership of about 500 shopping centers. As a result, he was considered a leader in the real estate industry, developing retail, office, multi-family and mixed-use projects, including as principal developer of the Flats East Bank in downtown Cleveland. His mother, Iris, also was involved with him in the downtown project.

Armond Budish, Cuyahoga County executive, spoke of Wolstein’s impact on the city and the county.

“He has, in many ways rescued and improve(d) The Flats tremendously,” Budish told the Cleveland Jewish News May 27. “And the whole county will miss his presence in the development landscape. In addition, he’s been very philanthropic, he’s been very supportive of many organizations and initiatives to help people who need help.”

Budish said, “I think a large part of his motivation in the work that he did was really to provide a benefit for people all over the county. That, to me, was really moving.”

In a 2018 Cleveland Jewish News story, Wolstein said, “We’ve transformed downtown and we’ve made Cleveland a place that is an acceptable alternative for a young person to start a career. They can live here and have fun and I don’t think that was true for a long time. For my mother, the Flats has been the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream for my late father. She was devoted to him alive and now to his legacy. She’s embraced this as more than a real estate deal and it’s honored my father’s memory.”

Born June 24, 1952, Wolstein said his father, who built more than 1,000 homes in Northeast Ohio and then moved into building Kmart stores across the country before he died in 2004 at age 77, had a profound impact on his life.

“Everything I ever did in my life was to try and make my dad proud of me,” Wolstein said in a 2004 story in the CJN.

In 1979, Wolstein persuaded his father to buy the Cleveland Force, a fledging team in an even more fledging sport – indoor soccer, according to Cleveland Magazine. The first year they owned the team, its revenue was $55,000, but 10 years later they sold the team for $3.8 million, the magazine reported.

Randy Myeroff, CEO of Cohen & Co., helped the Wolsteins on several private transactions. He said Scott Wolstein had a unique skill to hone in on important details.

“Scott very well is one of the smartest people I’ve ever met,” Myeroff told the CJN May 27. He was “able to get rid of the data that was irrelevant and get right to the data that really made a lot of sense. ”

Scott Wolstein, a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, had an affinity for Cleveland.

In a 2006 CJN story, he said, “I am a product of my parents; giving has always been a way of life for everyone in my family. Even before my parents’ business success, they always gave whatever they could. Although it might embarrass my four children at this point in their lives, it is an honor to drive through the community and see the Wolstein name on a number of social service, medical and educational buildings and worthy scholarships and endowment funds.

“I’m proud to be part of the Jewish community that has distinguished itself for philanthropy. My philosophy, like my parents’, is to spread the wealth around. I also believe in quid pro quo. If you want people to contribute to the causes you believe in, you must be equally supportive when personally asked to support theirs. I’ve followed my parents’ philosophy that as both Jews and as citizens of the world, we must support Jewish and non-Jewish causes. It is wrong to be insular and isolated. Jewish charities serve the needs of non-Jews, and community agencies like the United Way, support many Jewish agencies.”

In a 2004 CJN story, Wolstein said that he found the theology of Judaism “fascinating,” and said it had a lot to do with how he conducted himself.

“Being Jewish is an important part of my life,” Wolstein said. “I’m proud of my heritage and my people.”

Wolstein received the King David Award, presented by The Jewish Heritage Commission of the United States and Aish International, in 2016. Other winners have included Kirk Douglas, Ronald Reagan, Steven Spielberg and Margaret Thatcher. The commission promotes critical projects supporting Jewish heritage and identity, focusing on Jewish education, campus life and the United States-Israel relationship. The award, launched in 1994, recognizes those who, according to the commission’s website, “have made dramatic contributions to American society and Jewish heritage.”

He also received the Malden Mills Corporate Kindness Award in 2007, recognizing him for building a company that emphasized communication, inclusion, openness and opportunity for its employees. He was also singled out for contributing to the communities, especially Cleveland, where he did business.

Wolstein was also named the Cleveland chapter of American ORT man of the year in 2006.

He served on multiple boards, including at Park Synagogue, Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals, Israel Bonds, United Cerebral Palsy, Greater Cleveland Partnership and Cleveland Development Advisors.

He also co-founded with his former wife, Jillian, Help Malawi, a nonprofit that educates thousands of children in rural areas where people live on an income of $1 a day and are born with a life expectancy of less than 40.

Wolstein started his career as an associate at Thompson Hine LLP from 1977 to 1981, then founded Diversified Equities from 1981 to 1993. He served as chairman and CEO of Developers Diversified Realty from 1992 to 2011, a company he started with his father in 1992. He was CEO of Starwood Retail Partners LLC from 2011 to 2018.

A graduate of Hawken School in Chester Township, Wolstein lettered in football, basketball, soccer, track and golf.

He graduated from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia with a bachelor’s degree in 1974 and from the University of Michigan Law School, cum laude, in Ann Arbor in 1977.

Wolstein is survived by his mother, Iris; former wife, Jillian; children, Harrison, Ilana, Shelby and Merrick; and sister, Cheryl Faigus.

His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. May 31 at Park Synagogue Main, 3300 Mayfield, Cleveland Heights.

This is a developing story.

Staff Reporter Jane Kaufman contributed to this story.