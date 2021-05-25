Former Orange councilman Scott Bilsky was appointed as the newest member of the Orange Board of Education during a board meeting May 24.
Bilsky assumed a seat left empty by board member Deborah Kamat, who left the position she had held since 2018 due to personal reasons in early May. He will complete the unexpired term through Dec. 31 and can run for re-election in the November general election.
Bilsky, who had to resign from Orange council after serving for 2½ years when he and his family moved one mile away to Pepper Pike in July 2020, made sure that they remained in the Orange City School District as they have since 2004.
When the education board position opened up, Bilsky saw it as an opportunity to contribute to the school district he admired so much.
“As residents of the communities that make up the Orange School District, we’re all stakeholders, and I want to do what I can to give back,” Bilsky, a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, told the Cleveland Jewish News May 25. “I really feel like our kids are getting a private school education for public school dollars.”
Bilsky said 11 people applied for the position, and that he was “honored” to have been selected.
Bilsky brings a financial background, highlighted through his position as executive vice president of tax preparation service for SimTax in Pepper Pike. He also brings a parental background, being a father of two children going through the Orange City School District.
A lifelong Clevelander, Bilsky grew up in Mayfield Heights and attended Hawken School in Chester Township.
“I feel like I bring a slightly different perspective,” Bilsky said. “I plan on staying in the district forever, and I want to do what I can to make sure that the schools continue to be strong.”
Bilsky’s wife, Amy, is also an advocate for the district. She served as president of the elementary and middle school PTAs, and will become vice president of the high school PTA next school year.
Bilsky said he has no personal goals or agenda for the seat – all he wants to do is serve as a source of support.
“Between the school administration and the school board this year, they’ve faced challenges that no school board has ever faced in the history of our district, and they perform admirably, to say the least,” Bilsky said. “I’m looking to support them and be part of the team.”