Scott Cowen, a former Case Western Reserve University dean and faculty member, has been appointed interim president of CWRU, effective Oct. 1.
Cowen will succeed President Barbara R. Snyder, who will become president of the Association of American Universities in October.
“I am honored to return to Case Western Reserve, a place that played an enormous role in my professional and personal life,” Cowen stated in a news release. “Barbara has transformed the university during her tenure, and I will work to continue that momentum until the arrival of its next permanent leader.”
Cowen retired in 2014 after leading Tulane University in New Orleans for 16 years, a tenure that included Hurricane Katrina’s devastation of the university and the rest of New Orleans. He not only ensured the institution’s survival after the August 2005 landfall, but also developed a renewal plan to enable the university to advance significantly in the years to come, according to the release.
Cowen also advocated for New Orleans itself, serving on the city’s Bring New Orleans Back Commission and co-founding the Fleur-de-lis Ambassadors program – where civic leaders spread word of New Orleans’ resurgence around the country, according to the website. His efforts drew broad acclaim and led to such honors as the Carnegie Corporation Academic Leadership Award, Hesburgh Award for Leadership Excellence in Higher Education, and Times-Picayune newspaper’s Loving Cup, an annual honor for a New Orleans resident who works selflessly for the city’s good. In 2010, he was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
“Scott’s extensive knowledge of our campus and extraordinary experiences as president of Tulane University make him uniquely well-prepared to lead Case Western Reserve at this critical time,” board chair Fred DiSanto stated in the release. “We are grateful to him for assuming this interim role while we continue the search for the university’s next president.”
Prior to assuming Tulane’s presidency in 1998, Cowen spent 23 years at the Weatherhead School of Management, the last 14 as its dean. Under his leadership, the Weatherhead School dramatically redesigned its MBA program and persuaded the late Peter B. Lewis to donate nearly $37 million for the Frank Gehry-designed building that became the school’s new home. During that time, he served as president of the American Assembly of Collegiate Schools of Business, and also led the school’s MBA to rankings of No. 28 in Businessweek and No.. 32 in U.S. News & World Report.
In 2015, Cowen joined the CWRU’s university’s board of trustees. He stepped down as a trustee earlier this month, and will return to the board after his term as interim president ends.
“Scott has provided wise counsel and insight throughout my time at Case Western Reserve,” President Snyder stated. “I know he will be an outstanding leader for the university during this time of transition, and I deeply appreciate his willingness to serve as interim president.”