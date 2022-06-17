After about four years of litigation, a decision for the habitual residence case Golan v. Saada, involving a Cleveland family practice law firm, was delivered by the Supreme Court on June 15, which voted 9-0 to vacate and remand a previous lower court decision to require the child be returned to their birth country with protective measures.
Delivered by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court reviewed the 2nd Circuit Court’s decision that the child of Narkis Aliza Golan and Isaaco Jacky Saada be returned to Italy and ameliorative measures are explored to ensure the child will not be subjected to a grave risk of harm amid a legally-proven abusive relationship. The decision notes the court found error in this ruling and overturned it, remanding the case back down to the 2nd Circuit Court for further proceedings.
The term “habitual residence” is essentially the location where a child has spent most of his or her life, or where he or she has the deepest connection. Whether the habitual residence is defined by the parent or by the child, age depending, is a matter of debate. Grave risk of harm, which is laid out by Article 13(b) of The Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, concerns that returning the child to his country of habitual residence would expose them to physical or psychological harm or otherwise place the child in an intolerable situation.
In Golan v. Saada, the couple met and began a relationship in June 2014. Golan moved to Milan, Italy, to live with Saada, and two months later, they were married in a Jewish marriage. Their child, referred to as B.A.S. in court documents, was born in Milan in 2016 and spent two years living there with his parents. But, in July 2018, Golan took B.A.S. to a wedding in New York and did not return to Milan in August as scheduled.
According to court proceedings, Saada then initiated actions in the Italian court system and the United States to seek the return of his son by filing a criminal kidnapping complaint and initiating civil proceedings against Golan. He filed his lawsuit in September 2018, but Golan refused, stating it would pose a physical and psychological danger to her and the child as the marriage was “physically, psychologically, emotionally and verbally abusive,” according to a January 2022 brief filed by Golan’s team, led by attorney Karen R. King, partner at Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello PC in New York City.
This decision indicates that consideration of ameliorative measures in cases where there is a grave risk of harm to children is not required, but supported the position that district courts ordinarily should address ameliorative measures raised by the parties or suggested by the circumstances of the case, according to a June 15 statement sent to the Cleveland Jewish News by Richard Min, partner at Green Kaminer Min & Rockmore LLP in New York City, who heads Saada’s legal team.
With this decision, there is further clarity in cases similar to Golan v. Saada, Min said. The opinion also requests that the district court moves “as expeditiously as possible to reach a final decision without further unnecessary delay,” noting the proceedings have “already spanned years longer than it should have.”
“After almost four years of litigation, the U.S. Supreme Court today (June 15) in Golan v. Saada, emphasized the need for expeditious resolution of international child abduction cases under the Hague Convention,” he said. “The District Court has twice already ruled that the subject child should be returned to Italy, finding that the child can be adequately protected upon his return. The Supreme Court noted that the “District Court has ample evidence before it from the prior proceedings and has made extensive factual findings concerning the risks at issue.”
Andrew Zashin, co-managing partner of Zashin & Rich in Cleveland and member of Golan’s legal team, said the 2nd Circuit Court’s decision to require ameliorative measures on mandatory review was “very usual, as compared to most circuits in the United States.”
“The Supreme Court said there was no need for the mandatory review,” Zashin told the CJN. “So, they sent it back down to the 2nd Circuit to reissue orders that conform to the new rule. And that was our argument – and we won unanimously 9-0.”
While there is no time frame on what the 2nd Circuit will do next while essentially being sent back to “square one,” Zashin, who writes a monthly law column for the CJN, said he hopes the 2nd Circuit’s next decision results in the courts finally agreeing there is a grave risk of harm going back and that he can stay in the United States with his mother.
“If so, it becomes a regular family law case,” he said. “(The decision) could be fast, it could be slow. We don’t know what they’re going to do. But either way, it’ll be very fascinating stuff.”
Custody proceedings in Italy related to the case were also scheduled for this month.