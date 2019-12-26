Larry and Sally Sears’ involvement with the Cleveland Museum of Natural History started roughly 30 years ago.
“We had three kids by then,” Sally Sears said. “We were interested in science and we loved the programs that they offered."
Their children took classes at the museum, and the Sears’ often attended family events hosted there, all of which they “were very impressed by.”
“We just kept going until my kids grew up,” she said. “So that’s why we’ve been involved for so long.”
The family’s support of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History goes deeper than their frequent attendance.
Sally Sears is a museum trustee, the co-chairperson of the Transforming the World of Discovery Campaign and serves on the board of directors executive committee, governance and nominating committee, advancement committee, health advisory committee and the centennial celebration task force.
The Hunting Valley couple also recently committed $4.2 million to the museum. Noting they’ve been financial contributors for years, Sears said their second donation went toward the Larry Sears and Sally Zlotnick Sears Garden, which was unveiled in 2016 and features Mammoth and Mastodon sculptures created by Cleveland artist Viktor Schreckengost.
“Our first gift was toward the campaign, (which) kind of came to a halt for various reasons, but now it’s back, gearing up to continue,” Sears said. “So we gave another gift for that because we believe in it; it’s going to be a renovation and an expansion.”
The museum will use the Sears’ donation to renovate the Murch Auditorium, the Smith Environmental Courtyard, the museum’s lobby, cafe and retail shop, as well as additional education and gallery areas.
It will also go toward an exhibit area devoted to current scientific discoveries, improved storage space for museum collections and a new, 50,000-square-foot exhibit wing with two labs for educational programs.
“So that’s what we’ve been supporting,” Sears said. “We believe so much in the mission and the vision of the museum and I think it’s such a wonderful place for Cleveland and beyond.”
Noting the museum has a “wonderful education department,” Sears said she’s been consistently impressed with its work with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and with its distance learning program.
“It’s just a really important museum, for not only Cleveland and the community, but even beyond – I mean nationally and internationally,” Sears added. “So it’s pretty important, this campaign, this transformation, that they’re embarking on now.”
The Sears are members of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood.