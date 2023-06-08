The Cleveland Jewish News released the second episode of its first podcast June 6.
The podcast is a multi-episode series about the story of Aliza Sherman, a 53-year-old in-vitro fertilization nurse and Beachwood mother who was murdered in downtown Cleveland 10 years ago, on March 24, 2013. Episodes of “Aliza: Her Story at 10 Years” are available on major podcast platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts and RadioPublic, as well as at cjn.org/podcast.
For some, Sherman’s name is associated only with tragedy: a Beachwood nurse on the verge of a disputed divorce trial, stabbed 11 times and left for dead on the sidewalk. But the truth is more complicated – and more interesting. In the second episode, Sherman’s friends and family recount what they experienced that fateful day in 2013. Listeners will hear from the man who ran down from his fourth-floor office to try to save Sherman, and how – despite the agony and sorrow that surrounds March 24 – Sherman’s memory and spirit have brought new meaning to that date and allowed for new relationships to blossom.
The podcast was created in partnership with Jennifer Sherman, Aliza’s daughter and a lead advocate working to create change surrounding her mother’s case, who is serving as an executive producer with the CJN on the series. Award-winning journalists Michael C. Butz and Sara Shookman are the hosts and reporters of the podcast.
Episodes are released on a triweekly basis on Tuesdays. To hear the podcast and subscribe, visit cjn.org/podcast or search for the Cleveland Jewish News or “Aliza: Her Story at 10 Years” on any of the aforementioned podcast platforms.
To learn more and support the Aliza Sherman Fund, visit give.ccf.org/alizashermanfund.