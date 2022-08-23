A second suspect was arrested Aug. 15 in connection with a carjacking of a 62-year-old rabbi from Beachwood that occurred in Solon Aug. 9.
Donteze Congress, 18, was arrested at his home in Maple Heights and charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Solon Police Lt. Bill Vajdich said in a news release Aug. 22.
The first suspect, 18-year-old Thomas Williams, was arrested and charged shortly after the carjacking took place.
Williams was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony; and having a weapon under disability, a third-degree felony, Vajdich had said.
The victim was driving a black S90 sedan south on Glenallen Avenue when his vehicle was bumped from behind by a gray Kia SUV, according to police. When he stopped and got out of the car to investigate the crash, he was approached by two young looking males who were armed with handguns, police had said. One of the suspects demanded his personal belongings and the victim complied, then both suspects left the scene in the stolen Volvo. The Volvo was followed by the Kia, which was driven by another young male suspect. All of the described suspects wore medical face masks, police had said.
Solon police followed the Volvo using the tracking system in the car. Garfield Heights police found the Volvo backing into a parking spot behind a building in its city. The gray Kia SUV was not recovered. The driver ran as officers attempted to stop him, but was caught “a short time later,” police said.
Anyone with information about should call Solon police at 440-248-1234.