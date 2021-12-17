Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose received a firsthand look at the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland’s state-of-the-art campus in Cleveland Heights Dec. 15. Led by Rabbis Eli Dessler, financial director, and Simcha Dessler, menahel/educational director, LaRose walked through the Mendy and Ita Klein Campus to speak with students and leaders of the school.

Being in Northeast Ohio this week, LaRose wanted to visit Hebrew Academy as he told the Cleveland Jewish News talking to young people is a priority for him.

LaRose stepped into second grade and early childhood classrooms, where he was serenaded by songs that students sang and was guided through spaces such as the Friedman Family Legacy Wall, which takes viewers on a visual journey through the history of the school and the important people that brought the idea to fruition.

“What a point of pride that school is for the Jewish community in Cleveland,” LaRose said. “And how hard successive generations have worked to make that dream a reality.”

After his tour of the school, LaRose went to the auditorium, where he spoke with students and answered questions for 20 minutes. He told them the importance of fair elections and entrepreneurship, telling the children that they are “future leaders of our state.”

At one point, a student asked LaRose why he became a politician. LaRose told the group of over 100 students that he began serving in the U.S. Army in 1997 and went to Iraq in 2005 as a Green Beret. There, he said he had the chance to meet people who had just voted in a general election for the first time.

“What an incredibly powerful thing that is, for people that had been oppressed and mistreated for so long to be able to choose their leaders,” said LaRose, who added that he trained alongside the Israel Defense Force while with the U.S. Army.

Although he is not Jewish, LaRose has traveled to Israel multiple times, and said his love for the state of Israel and for the Jewish people comes from a couple different places.

“My faith commands me to stand with the Jewish people,” LaRose said. “But even if it didn’t, it just makes sense from a lot of other perspectives as well … the best ally we have in the world, in many cases, is the state of Israel. The Jewish people here in the diaspora in the United States have contributed so much to the life of our state.”

Simcha Dessler told the CJN that LaRose’s visit to the academy was a “fabulous experience” for the administrators, board members, staff and students who spent time with him.

“The visit introduced him to the world of Jewish day school education,” Dessler said. “And he clearly appreciated the enthusiasm, the engagement, the energy in the room, and the vibrancy in the school.”

The Mendy and Ita Klein Campus was opened Oct. 12. With the new building, the school gained 41 classrooms in a two-floor, state-of-the art school building with elevators, technology hardwired into classrooms and a gymnasium and auditorium that can be split or combined with capacity seating for up to 1,000.

LaRose told the CJN he was impressed by the facility and the advanced technology students were using, noting that the students were studying ancient texts but using modern technology to do it, such as interactive white boards.

But even more impressive than the facility, LaRose said, is what is happening inside the facility.

“What happens inside of those walls is even more impressive than the beautiful building,” he said. “And that was the energy that these teachers had. It’s hard to maintain that level of energy in front of students all day, but you can tell that these teachers are very serious about the work that they do, and they know that they’re touching young lives.”