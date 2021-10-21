A candidate for Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education is under challenge – not for his candidacy, but for his residency and legitimacy to vote in the state of Ohio. That challenge is headed to the Ohio Secretary of State for resolution.
Mordechai S. Rennert, who is renting a home at 4365 Churchill Blvd. in University Heights, testified July 1 in a New York lawsuit, “I live in Cleveland right now currently due to the COVID situation.” He said his “home is in Rochester.”
His testimony caught the attention of Ryan Routh, a Cleveland Heights resident and a member of the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education’s lay-led finance committee, who attempted to protest Rennert’s eligibility for the ballot, but missed an Aug. 28 deadline.
Routh is now protesting Rennert’s legitimacy as a registered voter in Ohio.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections discussed the protest Oct. 18 – 15 days prior to the Nov. 2 general election and split 2-2 in a vote.
At the meeting, Rennert presented his driver’s license and business card as proof of residency, and said he pays income tax to the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District and that his children attend school in Cleveland Heights.
Routh was represented by Attorney Raymond V. Vasvari Jr. of Vasvari Zimmerman Counselors at Law in Cleveland. Vasvari filed a written protest on Routh’s behalf.
Betty Grant Edwards, manager of registration for the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, outlined the protest.
Democrats Inajo Davis Chappell and David J. Wondolowski voted to uphold the protest, meaning that they favored stripping Rennert of his right to vote in the Nov. 2 election.
Jeff Hastings and Lisa M. Stricken, Republican members, voted against the protest.
The election board has 14 days to submit transcripts of the Oct. 18 meeting and materials to Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who will determine whether Rennert may vote.
Mike West, manager of outreach for the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, has told the Cleveland Jewish News that the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education will determine whether Rennert will serve, if he is elected.
This is a developing story. Visit cjn.org for updates.