In the aftermath of the attack on Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, the Secure Community Network, as the official safety and security organization for the Jewish community in North America, will offer a new training designed for all members of the Jewish community at 1 p.m. Jan. 27.
The training will provide attendees with “an improved ability to recognize suspicious behavior and criminal activity, guidance on how to report it, and strategies to protect themselves and others from violence,” according to a Jan. 18 news release.
Known as “BeAware,” the program is an interactive training course that can be delivered either online or in person. BeAware is available to all members of the Jewish community; no background in security is required, according to the release. The course is designed to improve the ability of members of the Jewish community to recognize and react to dangerous situations in their everyday lives – from going to synagogue and dropping off children off at school, to going to the gas station or an ATM.
The training teaches best practice techniques on how to observe, report, and react to suspicious behavior, evaluate threats and “commit to action” in dangerous situations, the release stated. Participants will learn to distinguish between different situations, from individuals with mental health issues to civil unrest, and learn when something needs to be reported, according to the release.
Designed with the community by security professionals with experience in training members of the Jewish community, as well as law enforcement both in the United States and abroad, the training is for everyone – from parents to professionals, and from receptionists to rabbis, according to the release.
“As we saw in Texas, we cannot pick the time and date of the next incident that will impact our community, but we can choose to prepare,” Michael Masters, CEO of SCN, said in the release. “A critical component of preparing is training, and this training will provide crucial skills the Jewish community needs to stay safe. I hope every synagogue and Jewish facility in the United States will participate.”
This initiative is expected to substantially increase the number of Jewish community members trained from last year`s total of 17,000, according to the release.