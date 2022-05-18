On May 22, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland will be participating in a live community security exercise organized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency in partnership with the Cleveland FBI, JFC Security, local police, fire, dispatch, SWAT, and bomb team units.
The exercise planning has taken place over the past 18 months with the goal of examining and testing our community’s emergency preparedness, procedures and protocols in response to a critical incident impacting the Cleveland Jewish community.
The exercise will simulate a security threat at one or more Jewish facilities located on the east side of Cleveland with a live response to the crisis site by participating area first responders.
Exercise locations will have visible signage indicating that a law enforcement exercise is taking place. Only individuals who are registered and approved by JFC Security will be allowed to view exercise on location.
The exercise will begin at approximately 9 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m.