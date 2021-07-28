Gary Pearlman of Mayfield Heights hopes his bubble never bursts.
Pearlman, who is known by the stage name Dr. U.R. Awesome, owns 11 world records and went for his 12th Guinness World Record for the largest soap bubble. With Gordy Tobutt from Chicago, aka Glowby the Bubbler, the two delighted several hundred people July 25 on the lawn of Notre Dame College in South Euclid.
Pearlman and Tobutt used a net about 75 feet wide in their attempt to more than double the existing record of 111.27 feet held by Steve Langley, Pearlman and Tobutt, which they set in Orange in 2019.
“I feel pretty good about it, actually,” Pearlman, 63, told the Cleveland Jewish News minutes after the attempt. “It was a pretty good attempt. The wind was in our favor. We finally had the bugs out this afternoon and we had to change the style a little bit here. Before, we only used two fishing poles. Now, I figured out that I needed four poles.”
Now Pearlman will review photos and videos his crew shot of the attempt.
Then he will “determine which one produced my full bubble net because that’s basically what Guinness wants,” Pearlman said. “They want to make sure that every cell produced a bubble.”
He said the process to certify a world record could take months.
“You could do a speed process, you could have the judge come over here for $7,500, but I didn’t want to do that,” Pearlman said. “So, I usually have my team. We’ve done this 11 times, now 12. I think I got the bugs out of it right now.”
He said Guinness can take from eight to 12 weeks and the process could be expedited for another $700 or it could take six months.
“I got to be honest with you, this one was probably one of my most difficult ones (attempts),” Pearlman said. “The net was 2½ times the size. The last was 110 cubic feet. This one was 247.5, so we tried to get the manipulation and get it untangled and everything else that we had to do here to get it out. But Gordy Tobutt, the Glow Bubbler from Chicago, he’s the maker, the master, the yoda of bubble launch today.”
The attempt occurred under bright blue skies and the temperature in the low 80s, but Pearlman said wind was a factor.
“Winds were a little heavy, a little lighter winds would have been better,” he said. “But from what I see and the feedback I’ve been getting here, it looks like my net produced fully.”
With what likely will be a dozen world records under his belt, Pearlman said he doesn’t do it for recognition.
“It’s not I do this for the medal or the honor,” he said. “Normally when I do this, my whole theory with bubbleology is I like going to inner city schools and children’s daycare centers, elementary schools, high schools. ... I use it more as a motivational tool and show people anything’s possible when you put your mind to it. Don’t let anybody burst your bubble, say you can’t do it. You want to be a doctor, a plumber, the president, whatever you want to be, stay in school, dream big, don’t let anybody burst your bubble and go for it.”