The Ohio Senate passed a resolution March 30 asking the U.S. Congress to declare the Kol Israel Holocaust Memorial at Zion Memorial Park in Bedford Heights a national memorial.
Ohio Sens. Kenny Yuko, D-Richmond Heights, and Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, co-sponsored the resolution, which passed 33-0.
In presenting the resolution, Yuko stated that the memorial was the only place in the United States that has this type of memorial as a reminder of what the Jewish population went through in World War II, according to a news release.
The resolution goes to the Ohio House of Representatives. In the event it makes its way through the Ohio House of Representatives, it will then go to Gov. Mike DeWine for his signature.
“It’s more than a memorial, it’s a history,” he said in the release. “It is a burial site,” referring to the remains from three concentration camps buried under the monument. “This designation will protect it for years to come.”
Andrew Mizsak, Kol Israel board member and principal of the consulting firm of Main Street Consultants, which worked with Kol Israel, said in the release, “The people of Ohio, by this unanimous vote, have deemed the site worthy to be considered one of our sacred places and spaces,.”
Mark Frank, memorial chair and past president of Kol Israel Foundation, echoed his sentiments.
“What are seeking from the Ohio General Assembly is a resolution of support for our efforts in asking the United States Congress to designate the KIF Holocaust Memorial as a national memorial.
“We look forward to working with Representatives Casey Weinstein (D) District 37 and Juanita Brent (D) District 12, who have introduced HCR 29 as a companion piece of legislation to what was adopted in the Ohio Senate, as well as guiding SCR 11 through the Ohio House.”
The resolution would then be used to help bolster efforts to introduce and pass an act in both chambers of the U.S. Congress. The act of Congress would then go to the president for his signature, thus making it a law and renaming the Kol Israel Foundation Holocaust Memorial as the Kol Israel Foundation Holocaust National Memorial.
“We have a long way to go in the process, but we wish our original founders, most of whom are deceased, could witness these exciting developments,” Frank said.