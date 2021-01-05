Steven E. Sender and Sender CPA & Consulting, Ltd, acquired South Accounting Services, effective Nov. 30, 2020.
The new firm will operate under the name of SAS Accounting Services and is at 5294 Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst.
Sender has more than 33 years of experience and just completed his 10th year in this practice, according to a news release. The firm provides tax, accounting and business advisory services to the closely-held business and its owners.
Sender can be reached at 440-449-5500 or steve@sendercpa.com.