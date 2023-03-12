Breastfeeding Medicine of Northeast Ohio has opened the first non-hospital-based breast milk dispensary in the region, in partnership with OhioHealth Mothers’ Milk Bank in Columbus.
The dispensary enables families with a prescription to purchase and pick-up pasteurized donor breast milk locally that is provided by the milk bank under the guidelines of the Human Milk Banking Association of North America.
“The milk bank is based in Columbus, and previously families who wanted to get outpatient donor milk, they would have to place an order with the milk bank, and then it would have to be FedEx overnight,” Dr. Ann Witt, founder of BFMEDNEO, told the Cleveland Jewish News March 3. “So by having it here, we’re able to provide families more immediate access to that service.”
She said BFMEDNEO helps families who are having breastfeeding difficulties, with the two most common challenges being pain and low milk supply. For families that experience delayed lactogenesis in which the milk comes in later than expected, they may consider pasteurized donor milk if they have a goal of exclusive breastfeeding.
“Some families maybe started on donor breast milk supplementation in the hospital for a variety of reasons, and up until this time, there wasn’t really a practical way to (continue),” Witt said. “When you transition or discharge, you have to switch to formula if your milk had not increased.”
Most dispensaries are in hospitals and provide donor breast milk to pre-term and frail infants, but with increased availability of donor breast milk and families in immediate need, the milk bank helped to create the dispensary to provide families with bridge milk between being discharged and waiting for their milk to increase.
For families in need of bridge milk, they can complete forms found on the Breastfeeding Medicine of Northeast Ohio website, bfmedneo.com, and arrange pickup either during their regular scheduled appointment or schedule a pick-up appointment weekdays from 1 to 4 p.m. The forms include a pasteurized human milk consent form, a registration form and will need a prescription for the pasteurized donor milk completed by their medical provider.
As most insurance companies do not cover outpatient donor bridge milk, families will need to pay the processing, handling and shipping fee for the dispensed milk. The milk is sold in 3 ounce bottles for $16 each.
In 2022, the milk bank dispensed 449,382 ounces of milk to 72 hospitals and 205 outpatients in eight states plus Ohio for a total of 3511 gallons of milk, according to a March 2 news release. Each ounce of pasteurized donor milk will feed three premature infants for a day.
Witt said, “There’s definitely a need for donated breast milk,” and those interested can contact the milk bank to begin the screening process to be able to donate breast milk through the mail or at one of the 21 milk drop-off sites in Ohio.
As a partner organization, Senders Pediatrics houses the dispensary and BFMEDNEO at 2054 S. Green Road in South Euclid.
“We are proud to house the Donor Breast Milk Dispensary in the Senders Pediatrics building,” Dr. Shelly Senders said in a statement to the Cleveland Jewish News March 7. “As a practice with over 15 years of experience supporting women in achieving their breastfeeding goals and whose long term breastfeeding success rates are 20% higher than the national average, we see this move as the next logical extension of that support. It will enable women to exclusively use breast milk in those vulnerable days following delivery when personal milk supply is not yet fully established.”
Those wishing to donate breast milk should contact the milk bank at 614-566-0630 or email milkbank@OhioHealth.com.