Senders Pediatrics in South Euclid will hold its third Family Kindness Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. April 30 at Beachwood High School.
Themed after the “Magic of Kindness,” the first Family Kindness Festival was held in 2019, the brainchild of Joan Morgenstern, director of parent education and community engagement at Senders Pediatrics. That year, 250 people attended the festival. Plans were made for the 2020 festival, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led to it being canceled. When 2021 came along, Morgenstern told the Cleveland Jewish News they opted not to hold the festival and instead waited until 2022. Last year, over 1,200 people participated at Beachwood High School.
“The whole idea surrounded the kindness behaviors we want to encourage and develop in people,” Morgenstern said of her inspiration for the festival. “It was this idea that festivals are a way of supporting a community, where everyone can come together. What better reason to convene than to spread kindness? It’s about inspiring each other and having a great time.”
The first festival was made possible by a grant from the Greater Good Science Center in Berkley, Calif. Senders Pediatrics was one of 18 organizations out of 200 applicants to receive a grant, she said.
As part of the festivities, there will be strolling magicians, a bounce house, face painting, balloon artists, tae kwan do activities, ice cream trucks, a Wigs for Kids hair cut-a-thon, craft activities that support local nonprofits, a staged magic show and a pop-up roller skating rink. The event, geared toward families with children ages 5 to 13, will also include 56 tables by local nonprofit organizations. Children will be given stamp cards and will be asked to visit 15 of the nonprofits. By getting a stamp at each table, children will gain access to a concession area. A selection of local students will also have tables set up to display their difference-making activities, Morgenstern said.
“We keep trying to make it bigger and better, adding more amenities to the event and attracting more people,” she said. “From having such a successful event last year, we were able to build on that.”
While the increase in attendees can be considered “success,” Morgenstern said she looks at it differently – measuring success in the number of connections people make at events like the kindness festival.
“If we get a good turnout and people find it meaningful, perhaps what is more compelling is how these contacts will be perpetuated beyond the event,” she said. “The goal is that the kids enjoy the experience, but don’t get caught up in the festival part. We want them to engage with those organizations and student activists. With the Passport to Kindness stamp card, they’re on a journey of kindness.”
And past the event, Morgenstern said she hopes more people make being kind a habit and not just a fleeting moment.
“There is absolutely nothing wrong with doing random acts of kindness, but we want people to develop a habit of kindness,” she said. “That sits at the center of this event. Our goal is to make that idea actionable and attainable.”
The CJN is a media sponsor of the event.