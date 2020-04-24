Senders Pediatrics in South Euclid will hold a Care-A-Van for Kindness in its parking lot from 1:30 to 3 p.m. April 26.
Senders Pediatrics has partnered with nonprofit agencies that distribute cards to the elderly and others who need social interaction while maintaining physical distancing. Staff will distribute card-making kits to those that participate with a directory of where the cards can be sent.
Staff will use masks and gloves for the distribution and will hand the card-making kits through an open window.
In April 2019, Senders Pediatrics and community partners presented the first Family Kindness Day to promote the importance of child and adolescent volunteerism and kindness to others. This year’s program in its new venue at Beachwood High School and scheduled originally for April 26, 2020, was slated to have 40 such booths, all of which were expected to be staffed by children and adolescents. COVID-19 has caused Senders Pediatrics to postpone its Family Kindness Day.
To take part in the card activity, sign up at kindness@senderspediatrics.com.