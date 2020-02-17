The Cleveland Anti-Defamation League office has tapped Sara Scheinbach, a lawyer and former ADL board member, to fill the post of senior associate director.
The position was created following the retirement of longtime ADL employee Anita Gray, who was regional director and most recently development director.
“The position of senior associate director in the office was created because at a time when we are facing a rising tide of anti-Semitism and hate in our communities, what we needed most in the office was a strong second hand, somebody to come and help with a broad array of issues, whether that’s incident responses, building cross communal relationships with synagogues and other organizations,” said James Pasch, director of the Cleveland ADL. “We cover a wide breadth of territory and in order to do so effectively we needed to have a senior associate in the office.”
With a staff of two, the office fights anti-Semitism and bigotry, securing justice and fair treatment, according to its website.
Scheinbach will forge ties with synagogues, assist with incident response, help to grow the ADL’s presence in the region and work on development.
She became aware of the ADL’s role in fighting anti-Semitism when she took part in training at the ADL’s Glass Leadership Institute, which Pasch also finished.
“For me, personally, the highlight was attending ADL’s National Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C., to learn from global leaders in the field, network with GLI participants from across the nation, and to lobby my representatives at the U.S. Capitol,” she said. “My experiences only furthered my desire to work at the ADL to stop the spread of hate. I think of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks’s quote: ‘Where what you want to do meets what needs to be done, that is your purpose in life.’ Serving in this role is my purpose right now.”
Born and raised in Charleston, W.Va., her parents served as presidents of that city’s Congregation B’nai Jacob. She first confronted anti-Semitism in middle school, when her locker partner family put flyers in their locker describing Jews as Christ killers.
“So my approach, even from a young age to handling anti-Semitism, was always education,” Scheinbach said. “I asked my locker partner if we could sit down and have lunch. She lived close to me. I had her come over to my house and I explained to her why those flyers were offensive and why they were anti-Semitic, and we talked through how that made me feel as a member of the Jewish community and what her motivations were. I know that in that incident, specifically, she didn’t have bad motivations. She thought she was helping me and that it comes from a good place. So even in middle school, when I talked to her, it wasn’t from a place of judgment. It was just from a place of education.”
As one who has long used education to combat anti-Semitism, Scheinbach said she appreciates educational focus of the ADL to fight hate.
“I mean last year alone in our region we reached over 13,000 students with our educational programs and this year we’re on track to reach even more,” she said.
Scheinbach will also be called upon to use the critical thinking and analytical skills she honed as a lawyer.
“And also, obviously, we work very closely with ADL’s legal team in coming up with a response, which is the benefit of being at a national organization is the resources that that brings to our region,” she said.
After graduating from the University of Maryland in College Park, Md., Scheinbach studied in New York and Israel for a year, then spent two years at Teach for America, working with immigrant students in Atlanta.
“A number of students had pretty serious abuse and neglect issues, which is not something that I had encountered in my life before that so that was shocking to me,” she said. “Almost all of my students had food insecurity. So the entire experience really had a profound effect on what I wanted to do with my life.”
Scheinbach said she wanted to reach more people than she could in a traditional classroom and felt that studying law might provide the way.
“When I was a teacher, I love teaching, but I was really only able to affect the 25 students in my class and I knew that I wanted to fight for justice and effect change on a broader scale so law school seemed to be a logical choice to give me the skills to be able to do that,” she said.
A graduate of The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law in Columbus, Scheinbach focused on dispute resolution.
“So that essentially means that a majority of my classes focused on conflict resolution in a number of different settings,” she said. “So while I was there, for example, I became a mediator and I mediated at the court of common pleas, I mediated student disputes at Ohio State, so that’s just one example of working to resolve conflict.”
Scheinbach met her husband in Atlanta and the two married three days prior to the start of her law school.
After graduating from law school, she took a civil litigation post at Ulmer & Berne LLP in Cleveland and most recently worked at Benesch in Cleveland, working in both civil litigation and product liability.
“This is the kind of work that I have always wanted to do, and I just feel very honored to be in this role,” said Scheinbach.
Pasch said Scheinbach’s background and personal connections will both help Cleveland ADL broaden its reach.
“Sarah is uniquely qualified for the role because she is both a talented attorney and a leader in the Jewish communal world, and so when I look at the challenges that we have in front of us as a region, she has a skill set that she brings that sets her apart and will help us grow our region both in our ability to respond and in the relationships that she brings with her across our region in both West Virginia and Central Ohio,” Pasch said.
The Cleveland office represents the ADL in Ohio, Kentucky, western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.