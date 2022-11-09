One of the most important things senior living facilities can do is make sure residents feel at home. This is especially critical during the holiday season, as seniors want to feel a sense of familiarity in their celebrations and traditions.
Jessica Pope, director of life enrichment at Menorah Park in Beachwood, and Steve Raichilson, senior living consultant at multiple senior care facilities throughout the United States, discussed how senior care centers can get their residents into the holiday spirit.
“Events will be festive, yet intimate, on pavilions with a feast that includes special holiday desserts, beverages and live entertainment,” Pope said of Menorah Park’s plans for the holiday season.
She explained that she is grateful the community does not have COVID-19 restrictions on visitation, so they can include family members and friends in their celebrations.
Pope emphasized the importance of fostering an environment in which every holiday of every faith can be celebrated, so no resident is left out.
“The important thing here is that we are providing for our community and that means providing for every person from every walk of life,” she said. “In addition to Chanukah celebrations with latkes, dreidel games, singalongs, art projects and intergenerational programs, we create intimate gatherings for Christmas and Kwanzaa in our long-term care settings that include a variety of traditions, activities and celebrations, as well.”
Favorite holiday traditions among residents include music, crafts, taking part in planning activities at the senior care facility, attending events with friends and family, and spending time with other residents to reminisce about their holiday traditions and experiences, she said.
“Always, always, always gather your information from your residents and their families as to what kinds of things they look forward to throughout the holiday season,” Pope advised.
People’s lives are not “cookie-cutter made,” she said.
Pope said they are all unique and that is what makes times like the holidays so fun and interesting.
“You want to have traditional, festive meals on the holiday,” Raichilson said. “During the holiday itself, there’s going to be a lot of people who can not go home to be with family.”
For residents who remain in the building during Thanksgiving, senior care facilities should be sure to have a meal with all of the fixings, he said.
“You want to have a turkey that’s unsliced; you want people to see the turkey,” he said. “You really want to have the pies and the sweet potatoes. You want to have all the images of Thanksgiving that people had for the last 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 years.”
The goal behind this is recreating the experiences that people knew at home before becoming a resident at a senior care facility, he explained.
Telling stories during the holiday season is a good way to bring residents together, he pointed out. This will spark discussions among them about favorite Thanksgiving traditions and help them learn more about each other.
Raichilson regards Chanukah as a “partying holiday” and noted that he has seen residents at care facilities partying “morning, noon and night” throughout his career in the senior care industry.
It is important to create a festive atmosphere to help residents celebrate Chanukah, he said. One activity to engage residents is holding a potato latke cooking contest in which staff and residents participate and are judged by a panel of their peers.
“Residents could express their cooking skills around the holidays,” Rachilson said.
Turning new year’s resolutions into realities is a great effort that senior care facilities can put forth, Raichilson said.
He explained that, if a senior says they would like to visit somewhere they have never been, senior living facilities might arrange for them to take a trip there. If they would like to lose weight or be more active, the facilities can connect them with their dietitians and physical therapists to help them achieve these goals.
“We made it possible,” he said. “We really made it happen.”