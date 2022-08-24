Julianna Johnston Senturia was named the new executive director of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood.

Senturia assumed the position on Aug. 15, replacing Steve Borstein, whose contract was not renewed after 11 years.

“My husband and I have been members of Fairmount Temple since we were first engaged, so 20- plus years ago,” Senturia told the Cleveland Jewish News.

She said they chose Fairmount Temple because of its history and the community’s dedication to social action.

“(We) always felt like it was a congregation that acted on its values and that felt like a really good match for us,” she said.

As a member, Senturia took part in an adult b’nai mitzvah program. She said in doing so, she learned to read Hebrew.

“One day, Rabbi (Joshua) Caruso caught me studying Hebrew and we started a conversation about how much I was enjoying learning the language and had decided to continue on, taking college-level classes,” she said. “I didn’t realize at the time that he was fishing to see if I would be a Hebrew teacher.”

Two weeks after this encounter, Caruso called Senturia and asked her to take a position as a beginner-level Hebrew teacher, she said.

“It was the beginning of this joyful, wonderful commitment to our education program at Fairmount,” she said.

Senturia said she taught in a Hebrew classroom there for 15 years.

“I actually taught until just a year ago,” she said. “It’s always been sort of my anchor and sort of my way of giving back to the congregation.”

Eventually, Senturia began working full time in the front office, taking on engagement, program work and holiday celebrations, she said.

“So much of my family history and my personal Jewish history is so wrapped up here that it feels like a lot more than just a new position,” she explained. “It feels like coming home.”

As the new executive director, Senturia has many goals, one of which is embracing generational differences by meeting the needs of incoming young families and listening to their input when it comes to modernizing the congregation. She said the congregation has seen a major learning curve over the last couple of years when it comes to technology, having had to implement digital access for members.

“One hundred-and-seventy-plus-years guide our day-to-day and so we want to bring those best parts of our history forward with us and always honor and respect it,” she said. “At the same time, be trying new things and really listening to our newer and younger members to make sure we continue to evolve to meet their needs as well.”

Another goal she has is to bring attention to opening the building to the community. She said that she wants members to be able to use the building again on a regular basis, as well as open it to the Jewish community outside of Fairmount Temple.

“As we always have in the past, we want to be a good partner to the broader Jewish community and make sure that our facilities are open for community programs,” she said.

At the core of what she hopes to explore in this new position is what it means to belong, she said.

“We want to grow the feeling of loving kindness, like our namesake, that helps us all feel uplifted and empowered in our day-to-day lives,” said Senturia, a Shaker Heights resident. “It’s this connection back to temple that anchors back to temple life and Jewish life that elevates us to do our work out in the community.”

Senturia said she, as well as other members of the community, feel that the temple is there to celebrate in the good times, and provide care and empathy when challenges arise.

“We are here to be a vehicle to act on our shared values,” she said.

Throughout the history of the temple, this has meant taking action together when they see injustices in the community, Senturia said.

“We will be true to our core values of loving kindness, shared action of our values and being an inclusive and welcoming community,” she said.

Fairmount Temple board president Michele Krantz said she is excited for Senturia taking on the role of executive director.

“We are so fortunate to have Julianna Senturia as our new executive director,” Krant, who is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors, told the CJN. “She is a dedicated professional, a long-standing temple member, and we are confident that Julianna’s vision and skills will further advance our temple mission.”