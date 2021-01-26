Cleveland Heights City Council Vice President Kahlil Seren announced Jan. 25 his bid to become the first elected mayor in the city.
“As we celebrate our centennial this year, Cleveland Heights needs and deserves a mayor that can deliver what the people asked for when they created this elected position – a transparent and responsive city government that challenges the status quo,” Seren said in a news release. “I believe I am the best candidate to lead an administration that reflects our community’s values and offers bold, creative approaches to issues we face, while efficiently performing the core functions we expect from a municipal government.”
Seren has been a city council member for six years. His work as a policy adviser for Cuyahoga County Council is focused on government efficiency and accountability, economic and community development, planning and education policy.
Candidates for mayor may begin collecting petition signatures on March 18. Completed petitions are due at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections by June 16.
The city’s executive branch leader for the past 100 years has been the city manager, which is decided upon by council. Council also appoints a mayor for a two-year term to cover the legislative side of government who works with the city manager. In November 2019, voters passed Issue 26 to elect a mayor in November 2021 to serve beginning in January 2022.
Jason Stein was sworn in as the last council-appointed mayor of Cleveland Heights during a ceremony Jan. 6, 2020.