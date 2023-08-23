Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren introduced legislation before Cleveland Heights City Council Aug. 21 to develop a Climate Action and Resiliency Plan.
The aim is to continue to develop the Climate Action Team the mayor has been assembling, and to contract with Nutter Consulting, according to a press release. Upon approval of Nutter’s contract, the Climate Action Team will turn to developing the Climate Action and Resiliency Plan.
“Cleveland Heights needs a Climate Action and Resiliency Plan to guide us in reducing our impact on the environment, protecting the health of our residents and preparing for the impact climate change will have on our city,” Seren said in the release. “Contracting with Nutter Consulting will provide critical expertise to help Cleveland Heights continue to lead on these issues.”
The legislation received its first reading from council and council president Melody Joy Hart referred the legislation to committee for review Aug. 21.
The climate action team consists of Andy Boateng, Marc Lefkowitz and Nutter Consulting.
Boateng, born in Ghana, was hired earlier this month as the city’s first sustainability and resiliency coordinator, the release stated. He is finalizing his doctorate at Kent State University and his work has focused on identifying and measuring the sources of greenhouse gas emissions in urban spaces and assessing how multiple stakeholders can collaborate to mitigate the effects of climate change, the release stated.
Leftkowitz, a Cleveland Heights resident, was selected in May as the city’s public relations coordinator and is the former web editor for the GreenCityBlueLake Institute, the release stated. His writing and advocacy for sustainable solutions to climate change spans two decades and he helped document and build the case for sensible, science-based climate action in Cleveland and beyond, the release said.
Nutter Consulting, led by Melanie Nutter, advises multiple Ohio cities on climate change resilience strategies, the release stated. Elena Stachew, director of operations for Citadel Impact Consulting, will provide Nutter Consulting with Ohio-based expertise and gather input from across the city on strategies to address the reduction of carbon emissions and improve resilience to climate change.
Nutter was chosen out of nine firms across the United States and Canada with expertise in producing climate and resilience action plans, the release stated.
The team will build on past efforts which include the city installing solar arrays on three government buildings to help the city become less dependent on fossil fuels, and between 2010 and 2017, the city reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 20%, the release said.