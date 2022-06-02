The settlement for Beachwood City Councilman Mike Burkons was $30,000 following his $44,378.10 demand for legal fees incurred during his criminal prosecution by the city.
Peter Pattakos of the Pattakos Law Firm in Fairlawn told the Cleveland Jewish News in a May 25 email that Burkons placed a demand to Diane Calta, James Pasch, Stephanie Scalise and Nathalie Supler “personally” to pay his attorneys’ fees incurred in the criminal prosecution.
Calta is Beachwood’s former law director. Scalise was a special prosecutor in the case and the prosecutor for University Heights at the time of the prosecution of Burkons. Supler is assistant law director and city prosecutor for Beachwood. Pasch is the former president of Beachwood City Council
Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns confirmed to the CJN in a May 25 email that a settlement had taken place, but said he could not disclose details based on a confidentiality clause.
USI Insurance of Cleveland paid all but $5,000 of the settlement, for which Beachwood was responsible under its deductible policy.
The criminal complaint against Burkons stemmed from his July 13, 2020, email to the employers of Beachwood resident Alix Noureddine, who was the prosecutor for the city of Cleveland Heights. Noureddine had complained about a Beachwood police officer’s treatment of a teenager he witnessed Sept. 20, 2018.
Beachwood City Council censured Burkons for his behavior Aug. 17, 2020, in the same matter.
The criminal case was dismissed May 24, 2021, by the Geauga County Court of Common Pleas following a motion to dismiss by Geauga County Prosecutor James Flaiz.
Judge K.J. Montgomery in Shaker Heights Municipal Court ordered the case to be moved twice out of Shaker Heights because she said Burkons could not get a fair trial in that city as a Beachwood city councilman citing the fact that jurors could be selected from Beachwood residents. Pattakos filed multiple appeals as well.