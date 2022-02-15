The Severance Medical Arts Building in Cleveland Heights changed hands on Feb. 3, selling to a California-based doctor for $1.08 million.
Public records identify the new owner as a limited liability company associated with Dr. Vikas Ghai, a hematologist-oncologist based in Bakersfield, Calif.
Located at 5 Severance Circle just outside of Severance Town Center, the building was sold by a limited partnership associated with TransCon Builders Inc., a Bedford Heights-based real estate holdings company led by president Fred Rzepka. His brother, Peter Rzepka, is chairman of the board and was honored alongside his wife, Aliki, as members of the Cleveland Jewish News’ 2021 class of 18 Difference Makers. The company controlled the property since 1989.
“Obviously, we see this as a potentially really positive sign for development, for the property, the surrounding Severance site and the area,” Brian Anderson, business development manager for Cleveland Heights, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Anytime you have a new property owner coming in, there is always a new opportunity to drive new investment and opportunity.”
Ghai is what Anderson would refer to as “value-add owner,” he said. The nearly 99,000-square-foot building is 37% occupied, according to the auction listing on Ten-X. The purchase was for both the building and the land.
“He sees this as a property where he can really increase activity and reposition the property,” he said. “There is a pretty substantial vacancy on the property, and there are some good tenants still there. He sees that as a value-add opportunity to increase the occupancy and the revenue associated with it.”
Eric Zamft, the city planning director, told the CJN that corner of Severance is starting to see some investment, but as it stands now, it is “not the most active part of the circle.” Ghai’s purchase of the medical building shows promising potential for a trend upwards, he said.
“So, in getting more activity there and more ‘modern’ uses is really good,” Zamft said. “Now that we’re starting to have more building owners like MetroHealth and this owner, it makes the community conversation about Severance that much better.”
Anderson said the new owner only got the keys for the property on Feb. 4, but that he’s already been “thinking about it and doing some due diligence” in terms of changes to the property.
“The city would like to see improvements to the physical appearance, landscaping, parking and some greenery,” he said. “We want to see investment, but investment that is going to be good for the overall community. (Ghai) wants that - he wants to improve the property and do something that would benefit the immediate community and city. We’ll definitely continue to work with him as he’s asked us for feedback and guidance.”
Ghai is currently looking at local architects and contractors to “piece together” his vision, but that it’s currently an “ongoing conversation,” Anderson said.
“He knows he has quite a bit of work to do to bring his vision together, but he is very motivated to do so,” he said. “This is not a situation where an out-of-town investor purchases a property and it just sits there.”
Zamft said interest from out-of-town investors bodes well for Cleveland Heights.
“The more people that we have the opportunity to talk to about Severance, it makes it more visible to the development world that Cleveland Heights is the place to be,” he said. “This can only be seen as a good thing.”
Anderson said, “While there is a lot of really great activity going on in Cleveland Heights with a lot of different commercial districts that lean more towards ‘main street’-style in their physical appearance and layout, Severance is a different animal. It presents different opportunities. This increases the market awareness of things going on in Cleveland Heights and the Severance site. Activity begets activity and more interest.”